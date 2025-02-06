Cadro frame system
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025
Overview
The possibilities of home furniture are endless with Cadro, an aluminium frame system which allows the average homeowner to become their own interior designer. Whether it be creating wall-attached cabinets, to a unique table with drawers, Cadro always delivers in bringing the creative ideas of the consumer into life. Hettich's ArciTech and AvanTech YOU systems are able to sit perfectly within these frames, showcasing their smooth-running functionality in real-time.
Specifications:
- The Cadro aluminium frame system uses a variety of aluminium profiles and connecting nodes.
- The profiles are designed for 16 mm shelves made of materials, such as wood, or for 6 mm glass shelves.
- The system components are available in matte black.
- The Cadro assembly aid guarantees components are fitted quickly, easily and with absolute precision.
6 Entolasia Close1800 687 789
Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street1800 687 789
Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road1800 687 789
Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street07 3844 9922
Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd08 8269 3118