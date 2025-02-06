Logo
Hettich Cadro Frame System Black Frame
Hettich Cadro Frame System Folding Door Cabinet
Hettich Cadro Frame System Sliding Door Cabinet
Hettich Cadro Frame System Table Drawer
Cadro frame system

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025

The possibilities of home furniture are endless with Cadro, an aluminium frame system which allows the average homeowner to become their own interior designer. Whether it be creating wall-attached cabinets, to a unique table with drawers, Cadro always delivers in bringing the creative ideas of the consumer into life.

Description

The possibilities of home furniture are endless with Cadro, an aluminium frame system which allows the average homeowner to become their own interior designer. Whether it be creating wall-attached cabinets, to a unique table with drawers, Cadro always delivers in bringing the creative ideas of the consumer into life. Hettich's ArciTech and AvanTech YOU systems are able to sit perfectly within these frames, showcasing their smooth-running functionality in real-time.

Specifications:

  • The Cadro aluminium frame system uses a variety of aluminium profiles and connecting nodes.
  • The profiles are designed for 16 mm shelves made of materials, such as wood, or for 6 mm glass shelves.
  • The system components are available in matte black.
  • The Cadro assembly aid guarantees components are fitted quickly, easily and with absolute precision.

DrawingBrochure
Cadro Frame System

3.33 MB

Download
Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
