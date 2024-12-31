Logo
Steel

47 Products
Internal View of Modern House Interior With Abstract Artwork and Timber Flooring
    Hebel internal wall systems: A better way to build apartments, hotels, student accommodation and commercial projects

    Hebel

    Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Hero
      Invisi-Gard: 316 stainless steel security screens

      Invisi-Gard

      InvisiScape Emergency Escape Security Screens
        Invisi-Scape®: Emergency escape security screens

        Invisi-Gard

        InvisiMaxx High Performance Window and Door
          Invisi-Maxx: High performance window and door screens

          Invisi-Gard

          Montage of Building Facades from Hebel
            Hebel Products

            Hebel

            The Stainless Steel Weepas, the most stylish weep hole formers ever made
              The Stainless Steel Weepas, the most stylish weep hole formers ever made

              Weepa Products

              Stainless steel press-fit technology that delivers the ultimate in water hygiene by Viega
                Stainless steel press-fit technology that delivers the ultimate in water hygiene by Viega

                Viega Pty Ltd

                350kg Glass Lifter
                  Mobile Glass Lifters for Hire From Kennards Hire Lift and shift

                  Kennards Hire Lift & Shift

                  Telkee Filing Cabinet Key Storage Suspension File 50 Hooks
                    Filing cabinet key storage: A sustainable space-saving key management solution

                    Telkee Key Cabinets

                    Custom tensile structures
                      Custom tensile structures

                      Miami Stainless

                      Shower Seats from Con-Serv Australia
                        Shower Seats from Con-Serv Australia

                        Con-Serv Corporation Australia

                        Connect2 Continuous Horizontal Lifeline System
                          Connect2 Continuous Horizontal Lifeline System

                          Safemaster Height Safety Solutions

                          Lifting Equipment Hire
                            Lifting Equipment Hire

                            Coates Hire

                            TCS Self Erecting Tower Cranes (Archived - see 16249)
                              TCS Self Erecting Tower Cranes (Archived - see 16249)

                              Total Crane Services

                              Embossing of thin stainless steel sheet
                                Pressing and Embossing from Pressform Engineering

                                Pressform Engineering

                                Hard wearing with trusted ReCoila design, compact SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels.
                                  Durable SS550 Series Stainless Steel Spring Rewind Reels

                                  ReCoila Reels

                                  DirectAire - 68% open area delivers 1227 L/s @ 25 Pa
                                    In-Floor Cooling Solutions from Tate Tasman Access Floors

                                    Tate Asia-Pacific

                                    Versatile design options to suit every decor
                                      Double Sided Gas Fireplaces - Glass Fronted Balanced Flue and Open

                                      Jetmaster Fireplaces Australia

                                      Wellbeing Grab Rails
                                        Wellbeing: Grab rails

                                        Enware Australia

                                        Modular free standing railing system
                                          Membrane Railing Edge Protection from Solid Dynamics

                                          Solid Dynamics

                                          General blend cement
                                            General blend cement

                                            Independent Cement and Lime

                                            Puffy Chair
                                              The Puffy Chair

                                              Maxton Fox

                                              Archclad� Corten� A in weathered form
                                                Archclad™ Corten® A for Wall Cladding and Roofing Applications

                                                Architectural Cladding Australia

                                                Easy to install and use with remote control access
                                                  Heat & Glo 6000 Balanced Flue Gas Fireplace

                                                  Jetmaster Fireplaces Australia

                                                  Fast-Trak Speed Lane
                                                    Fast-Trak Speed Lane

                                                    Radford Retail Solutions

                                                    Fire Resistant Panels
                                                      Acoustic and Fire Rated Access Panels by Trafalgar

                                                      Trafalgar

                                                      Partitioning suites for the building and commercial fitout industry
                                                        Glazed Partitioning Suites for Office and Commercial Fitouts

                                                        Criterion Industries

                                                        Enware Mini TMV
                                                          Aquablend TMVs

                                                          Enware Australia

                                                          Balustrades from Dynamic Steel Framing
                                                            Balustrades from Dynamic Steel Framing

                                                            Dynamic Steel Frame

                                                            FrogLine Horizontal Lifelines for working at heights
                                                              FrogLine Horizontal Lifelines for working at heights

                                                              SafetyLink

                                                              Studco Vortex Clips
                                                                Vortex High Performance Framing System

                                                                Studco Building Systems

                                                                Blueair SENSE from Air Cleaners Australia
                                                                  Blueair SENSE Energy Efficient Air Cleaner from Air Cleaners Australia

                                                                  Air Cleaners Australia

                                                                  Able to be used for building bridges
                                                                    Eco Friendly, Blended Cements by Independent Cement and Lime

                                                                    Independent Cement and Lime

                                                                    APC Shelving White Heavy Duty Mobile
                                                                      APC Shelving: Versatile shelving solutions

                                                                      APC Office

                                                                      ARCPANEL Firetek Panel
                                                                        ARCPANEL Firetek Panel: Outstanding bush fire attack resistance (BAL40) for roofing applications

                                                                        ARCPANEL

                                                                        Belling Design Collection
                                                                          Belling Design Collection: Premium in design and in quality

                                                                          Belling

