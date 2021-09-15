Logo
Belling Design Collection: Premium in design and in quality
Belling Design Collection: Premium in design and in quality
Belling Design Collection: Premium in design and in quality
Belling Design Collection: Premium in design and in quality

Belling Design Collection: Premium in design and in quality

Last Updated on 15 Sep 2021

Trusted high-end kitchen appliance brand, Belling, has released its Commercial exclusive Belling Design Collection, offering a premium, stylish range of ovens, cooktops and dishwashers.

Ultra-stylish, and aesthetically aspirational, the Belling Design Collection draws on its rich history as a longstanding, quality British brand with over 100 years of heritage. Featuring above industry norm, 5-year warranty, the Belling Design Collection of ovens, cooktops and dishwashers are made for the homeowner seeking a dream kitchen offering style and peace of mind.

Enhance any kitchen space with the premium collection of built-in and freestanding ovens featuring sleek ‘Pure Black’ oven glass, cooktops made from stainless steel or high-grade Italian tempered glass and ultra-stylish dishwashers that are refined in both look and function. Each appliance has been expertly designed with style at the forefront to create a sophisticated and seamless finish.

Awarded the best rated brand for ovens in The Australian Finder Retailer Awards 2019/20, Belling is replete with industry trust and product quality and this new collection is no exception.

Homeowners can build their dream kitchen and make it a reality, all with the Belling Design collection.

