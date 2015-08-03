Shower Seats from Con-Serv Australia
Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015
Con-Serv provide a wide range of folding shower seats for use inside the shower recess.
Overview
Description
Folding shower seats
For people who find it difficult to shower while standing and need to sit down.
Features and benefits include:
- When not needed the chair can be folded away vertically
- Full compliance with the Australian Access and Mobility Standard
- Wide range available including:
- Standard accessible suites
- FOr bathrooms with covered walls
- Wheelchair transfer seat
- Rounded stainless steel safety edge
Purpose built shower seats
- Seat frames with tension high grip for horizontal and vertical movement are fabricated from 304 stainless steel and secured to the seat deck
- Seat decks feature tamperproof, sanitary safe, polar white, UV stabilised, high density polyethylene round edge with self draining channels.
- Available in a wide range of sizes for different areas and different loads