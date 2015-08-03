Shower Seats from Con-Serv Australia

Con-Serv provide a wide range of folding shower seats for use inside the shower recess.

Folding shower seats

For people who find it difficult to shower while standing and need to sit down.

Features and benefits include:

When not needed the chair can be folded away vertically

Full compliance with the Australian Access and Mobility Standard

Wide range available including:

Standard accessible suites

FOr bathrooms with covered walls

Wheelchair transfer seat

Rounded stainless steel safety edge

Purpose built shower seats