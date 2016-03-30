Balustrades from Dynamic Steel Framing

Dynamic Steel Framing offers many services, through the use of their highly accurate and high strength framing systems. As well as custom designed brackets, they also offer complete steel balustrades which are ready to be clad into a variety of products.

Flexibility with the façade and soffit details is a benefit with two different configurations available:

Top-of-slab

Front-of-slab

Dynamic Steel Framing can deliver precisely engineered balustrades straight to site, ready to install with just the width and height required.

Huge time savings on-site with simple hold down details. No need for expensive, heavy and slow RHS posts with infill panels. Balustrades up to 9 meters in length, in one piece.