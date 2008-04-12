Stainless Steel Railing Systems for Secure Access and Barriers from Bridco
Bridco stainless steel handrails can be used both commercially and domestically, available in different sizes and are prefabricated for easy installation
Bridco's handrail fittings are available in a full range of stainless steel modular railing systems and glass clamps.
Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Handrails
Light and heavy duty tubing and fittings make these handrails suitable for residential and commercial applications. Other features and benefits include:
The railing systems are suitable for the following applications:
- Modular railing system
- No welding required
- Can be pre-cut and drilled in kit form
- Extra strength 2.6mm wall thickness tube
- Grade 316 stainless steel
- Use cable, glass or webnet infill
- Glass Channel Systems
- Stainless Steel Glass Top Rails
- Stair Rails
- Verandahs and Balconies
- Barriers
- Pool Fencing
- Footpath Railings
Handrails available in a range of sizes
- 48.3mm OD
- 50.8mm OD
- Wall and tube fittings to suit above rail sizes
- Glass clamps available to suit 6mm to 16mm glass