Stainless Steel Railing Systems for Secure Access and Barriers from Bridco

Bridco's handrail fittings are available in a full range of stainless steel modular railing systems and glass clamps.



Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Handrails

Modular railing system

No welding required

Can be pre-cut and drilled in kit form

Extra strength 2.6mm wall thickness tube

Grade 316 stainless steel

Use cable, glass or webnet infill

Commercial and Domestic Stainless Steel Modular Railings

Glass Channel Systems

Stainless Steel Glass Top Rails

Stair Rails

Verandahs and Balconies

Barriers

Pool Fencing

Footpath Railings

Light and heavy duty tubing and fittings make these handrails suitable for residential and commercial applications. Other features and benefits include:The railing systems are suitable for the following applications:

Handrails available in a range of sizes

48.3mm OD

50.8mm OD

Wall and tube fittings to suit above rail sizes

Glass clamps available to suit 6mm to 16mm glass

The Bridco stainless steel railing systems have been used at Byron Bay Public School, PB and Red Rooster Southport, and Bustech, QLD.