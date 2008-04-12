Logo
Bridco
Bridco Stainless Steel Handrails
Stainless Steel Railing Systems for Secure Access and Barriers from Bridco

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Bridco stainless steel handrails can be used both commercially and domestically, available in different sizes and are prefabricated for easy installation

Overview
Description
Bridco's handrail fittings are available in a full range of stainless steel modular railing systems and glass clamps.

Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Handrails
Light and heavy duty tubing and fittings make these handrails suitable for residential and commercial applications. Other features and benefits include:
  • Modular railing system
  • No welding required
  • Can be pre-cut and drilled in kit form
  • Extra strength 2.6mm wall thickness tube
  • Grade 316 stainless steel
  • Use cable, glass or webnet infill
Commercial and Domestic Stainless Steel Modular Railings
The railing systems are suitable for the following applications:
  • Glass Channel Systems
  • Stainless Steel Glass Top Rails
  • Stair Rails
  • Verandahs and Balconies
  • Barriers
  • Pool Fencing
  • Footpath Railings

Handrails available in a range of sizes

  • 48.3mm OD
  • 50.8mm OD
  • Wall and tube fittings to suit above rail sizes
  • Glass clamps available to suit 6mm to 16mm glass
The Bridco stainless steel railing systems have been used at Byron Bay Public School, PB and Red Rooster Southport, and Bustech, QLD.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stainless Steel Railing Systems

6.57 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh, QLD

37 Taree St

07 5593 5688
