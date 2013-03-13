Mobile Glass Lifters for Hire From Kennards Hire Lift and shift

At Kennards Hire Lift and Shift you deal with the experts in providing lifting solutions for hire. Kennards Hire provides professional user and equipment advice to help make lifting and shifting operations safer and easier.

Mobile Glass Lifters are available to hire with a range of lifters to suit your requirements and your load.

Self-propelled 350kg Glass Lifter:

12V glass lifter

Extra long life battery

Hydraulic lifting mechanism

Precise controls

Side shift and lift for tilting

Self-propelled 500kg Glass Lifter:

Can lift objects upto 5m off the floor

Extra long-life battery

Hydraulic lifting mechanism

Precise controls

Side shift and lift for tilting

OS&HA certified

No license required

Highly Flexible self-propelled 500kg Glass Lifter:

Can lift objects upto 5m off the floor in all directions

Direct operation or remote controlled

Easily mounted at any angle

Two-circuit vacuum system

Self-propelled 900kg Glass Lifter:

Extra long-life battery

Dual front wheels and inbuilt reer outriggers for stability

Lifting capacity to 4.25m

Fits through standard doorways

Dual vacuum pump

No license required



All glass lifters are suitable for lifting other materials such as granite, concrete, wood, steel, fire doors and more.