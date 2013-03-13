Logo
Mobile Glass Lifters for Hire From Kennards Hire Lift and shift

Last Updated on 13 Mar 2013

Glass Lifters available fore Hire from kennards Lift and Shift

Overview
Description

At Kennards Hire Lift and Shift you deal with the experts in providing lifting solutions for hire. Kennards Hire provides professional user and equipment advice to help make lifting and shifting operations safer and easier.

Mobile Glass Lifters are available to hire with a range of lifters to suit your requirements and your load.

Self-propelled 350kg Glass Lifter:

  • 12V glass lifter
  • Extra long life battery
  • Hydraulic lifting mechanism
  • Precise controls
  • Side shift and lift for tilting

Self-propelled 500kg Glass Lifter:

  • Can lift objects upto 5m off the floor
  • Extra long-life battery
  • Hydraulic lifting mechanism
  • Precise controls
  • Side shift and lift for tilting
  • OS&HA certified
  • No license required

Highly Flexible self-propelled 500kg Glass Lifter:

  • Can lift objects upto 5m off the floor in all directions
  • Direct operation or remote controlled
  • Easily mounted at any angle
  • Two-circuit vacuum system
Self-propelled 900kg Glass Lifter:
  • Extra long-life battery
  • Dual front wheels and inbuilt reer outriggers for stability
  • Lifting capacity to 4.25m
  • Fits through standard doorways
  • Dual vacuum pump
  • No license required

All glass lifters are suitable for lifting other materials such as granite, concrete, wood, steel, fire doors and more.
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

5/53 Burrows Road

Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

22 Fariola St

02 9898 3300
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

402 Stuart Highway

Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

21 Hartley Street

Display AddressRocklea, QLD

59 Balham Rd

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

2 Richard St

Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

353-361 Johnston Street

03 9429 9299
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

1 Plunkett Rd

Display AddressBelmont, WA

198 Campbell St

