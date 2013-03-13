Mobile Glass Lifters for Hire From Kennards Hire Lift and shift
Last Updated on 13 Mar 2013
At Kennards Hire Lift and Shift you deal with the experts in providing lifting solutions for hire. Kennards Hire provides professional user and equipment advice to help make lifting and shifting operations safer and easier.
Mobile Glass Lifters are available to hire with a range of lifters to suit your requirements and your load.
Self-propelled 350kg Glass Lifter:
- 12V glass lifter
- Extra long life battery
- Hydraulic lifting mechanism
- Precise controls
- Side shift and lift for tilting
Self-propelled 500kg Glass Lifter:
- Can lift objects upto 5m off the floor
- Extra long-life battery
- Hydraulic lifting mechanism
- Precise controls
- Side shift and lift for tilting
- OS&HA certified
- No license required
Highly Flexible self-propelled 500kg Glass Lifter:
- Can lift objects upto 5m off the floor in all directions
- Direct operation or remote controlled
- Easily mounted at any angle
- Two-circuit vacuum system
- Extra long-life battery
- Dual front wheels and inbuilt reer outriggers for stability
- Lifting capacity to 4.25m
- Fits through standard doorways
- Dual vacuum pump
- No license required
All glass lifters are suitable for lifting other materials such as granite, concrete, wood, steel, fire doors and more.
