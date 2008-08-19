TCS Self Erecting Tower Cranes
Weekend job site placement so other trades are not held up and TCS Towers has clear and uninterrupted access for crane positioning.
Overview
Description
Close Working Relationship With Developer
- TCS Towers can provide engineer based designs which can be removable steel based pad or concrete footing.
- TCS self erecting tower cranes easily repositioned on site to suit building development.
Low Cost Set Up
- Compact crane unit only requiring one trailer to transport and a second trailer for the counter weights.
- No large mobile crane needed to position self erecting tower crane.
Advantages Of A TCS Self Erecting Tower Crane
- Ideally suited to sloping sites with difficult access and limited building space.
- Space saving for tight sites.
- Very operator friendly - operated by remote control.
- Remote control driven operator is close to load placement, giving better control of load placement or shutter removal.
- Remote control gives operator visual display of all crane load.
- Power requirement is minimal. No need for large transformers - 25KVA requirement, gensets may be used to power unit.
Limited Risk
- Fast fold down in the event of cyclones or forecasted bad weather conditions.
- TCS Towers works closely with WH&S to ensure a safe work place.
Maintenance Friendly
- All winches and ropes can be serviced/replaced from the ground - No working at heights.
- All TCS self erecting tower cranes are Potains with component parts being interchangeable.
- TCS Towers store spare parts so that in the event of a breakdown, repair time and down time are reduced.
Safety Features
- Computer controlled - limits set can not be adjusted.
- No override available - crane will only operate to preset limits.
- All three crane functions - hoist, slew, trolley can be operated simultaneously with no speed sacrifice or no speed alteration.