Lifting Equipment Hire

Last Updated on 19 Sep 2013

Coates Hire has a wide range of Lift & Shift equipment from chain blocks, slings & shackles through to winches, gantries, skates and a variety of boulder and material grabs.

Overview
Description
Coates Hire has a wide range of Lift & Shift equipment from chain blocks, slings & shackles through to winches, gantries, skates and a variety of boulder and material grabs.

Our equipment can lift and shift anything from very small objects such as buckets of building materials right up to large steel plates or rocks and boulders.

The powerful hydraulic operated cranes are just the thing for all those heavy duty lifting jobs, are versatile, easy to use and can handle loads up to 2000kg.

Blower Kits & Crimping Tools
  • Bolting Tools
  • Bottle Jacks, Punches, Presses & Mechanical Lifting
  • Cable Handling
  • Chain Blocks & Winches
  • Enersync Synchronised Lifting System
  • Floor Cranes & Grabs
  • Gantries & Skates
  • Girder Trolley & Clamps Hire
  • Hydraulic Jacking - Cylinders & Pumps
  • Slings, Shackles & Chains
The Coates Hire Fleet
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
  • Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
  • Average fleet age less than 5 years
  • Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
Branch Network
  • Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
Market Sectors
  • Civil Engineering
  • Residential & Non Residential Construction
  • Mining & Resources
  • Industrial Services & Maintenance
  • Events
  • Oil & Gas
  • Government
  • Commercial & Manufacturing
Accreditations
  • AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
  • OHSAS 18001 – OHS
  • ISO 14001 Environment
  • ISO 9001 Quality
Core Capabilities
  • Branch Network
  • Equipment Range & Availability
  • Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
  • Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
  • Product Expertise
  • Market Expertise
  • Project Site Facilities
  • Industrial Shutdowns
  • Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
  • Term Hire – Investment Capability

Contact
Display AddressACT

13 15 52
