Lifting Equipment Hire

Blower Kits & Crimping Tools

Bolting Tools

Bottle Jacks, Punches, Presses & Mechanical Lifting

Cable Handling

Chain Blocks & Winches

Enersync Synchronised Lifting System

Floor Cranes & Grabs

Gantries & Skates

Girder Trolley & Clamps Hire

Hydraulic Jacking - Cylinders & Pumps

Slings, Shackles & Chains

The Coates Hire Fleet

Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion

Average fleet age less than 5 years

Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment

Branch Network

Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.

Market Sectors

Civil Engineering

Residential & Non Residential Construction

Mining & Resources

Industrial Services & Maintenance

Events

Oil & Gas

Government

Commercial & Manufacturing

Accreditations

AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS

OHSAS 18001 – OHS

ISO 14001 Environment

ISO 9001 Quality

Core Capabilities

Branch Network

Equipment Range & Availability

Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service

Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation

Product Expertise

Market Expertise

Project Site Facilities

Industrial Shutdowns

Training Services – Registered Training Organisation

Term Hire – Investment Capability

Coates Hire has a wide range of Lift & Shift equipment from chain blocks, slings & shackles through to winches, gantries, skates and a variety of boulder and material grabs.Our equipment can lift and shift anything from very small objects such as buckets of building materials right up to large steel plates or rocks and boulders.The powerful hydraulic operated cranes are just the thing for all those heavy duty lifting jobs, are versatile, easy to use and can handle loads up to 2000kg.Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.