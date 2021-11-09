Residential & commercial stainless steel grated channel drainage

The SABDrain Stainless Series provides your project with a high-end sleek finish whilst easily maximising surface water drainage. The heel guard capabilities of the grate provide maximum safety and protection to the footwear of pedestrians walking over the grate.

The 901/902 design features a wedge wire 304 stainless steel heel guard grate with a 2-point lockdown security fixing. SABDrain 951/952 features a marine grade stainless steel edgeless heel guard grate design. SABDrain stainless steel series provides the perfect drainage solution for pool areas, driveways, apartment buildings, schools, train stations and more.

Features and benefits:

Heel Guard

Disability Compliant

Anti-Slip

Flush/edgeless design & profile



The Stainless steel series is perfect for, pool areas, driveways, paths, gardens, train stations, schools, universities and more.