Custom tensile structures

Miami Stainless is now a proud distributor of the quality range of Blue Wave stainless steel hardware.

Blue Wave Wire Design Systems products are suitable for a variety of tensile architecture structures, including fabric structures, bracing and suspension bridges.

Manufactured in Denmark, Blue Wave delivers the highest standard of product quality, with the ability to work with your engineers to custom design unique tensile structures.

Blue Wave Stainless Steel Wire applications include:

Suspension bridges and shade

Braces and trusses

Fabric architecture and weather proof structures

Ultra strong stainless steel wire



Tensile structures are growing in popularity for:

Airports

Sporting facilities

Exhibition halls

Bridging



Blue Wave is also now a ISO9001 Certified Company, a worldwide recognition of quality management systems standards.