Custom tensile structures

Last Updated on 12 Jul 2017

Blue Wave Wire Design Systems products are suitable for a variety of tensile architecture structures, including fabric structures, bracing and suspension bridges.

Overview
Description

Miami Stainless is now a proud distributor of the quality range of Blue Wave stainless steel hardware.

Blue Wave Wire Design Systems products are suitable for a variety of tensile architecture structures, including fabric structures, bracing and suspension bridges.

Manufactured in Denmark, Blue Wave delivers the highest standard of product quality, with the ability to work with your engineers to custom design unique tensile structures.

Blue Wave Stainless Steel Wire applications include:

  • Suspension bridges and shade
  • Braces and trusses
  • Fabric architecture and weather proof structures
  • Ultra strong stainless steel wire

Tensile structures are growing in popularity for:

  • Airports
  • Sporting facilities
  • Exhibition halls
  • Bridging

Blue Wave is also now a ISO9001 Certified Company, a worldwide recognition of quality management systems standards.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Miami Stainless Bluewave brochure

4.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Miami Stainless Tensile Architecture Systems whitepaper

5.48 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 3/99 West Burleigh Rd

1800 022 122
