Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022

Skyscrapers are prone to make ‘groaning’ noises, which often raises concerns for residents and guests. The ground-breaking new product, Vortex, from Studco is a genuine solution with validated results.

Overview
Description

Skyscrapers are prone to make ‘groaning’ noises, which often raises concerns for residents and guests. The ground-breaking new product, Vortex, from Studco is a genuine solution with validated results.

Vortex is a fit-for-purpose internal, lightweight steel framing system that has been purposefully engineered to address variable surface elements of modern concrete structures and the dynamic external forces experienced by tall buildings.

Studco Vortex high-performance framing system is a reliable and practical solution for addressing the root cause of noise annoyance in skyscrapers.

Studco Vortex is also fully fire-rated to AS 1530.4-2014.

Features:

  • Fixing Tab - Allows positive fixing to substrate on uneven surfaces
  • Anti-Tension Kerfs - Strain-relief kerfs provide a secondary measure to limit deformation
  • Stud Isolation Clip - Stud isolation clip isolates metal-on metal contact at the stud to track connection
  • Rigid Beam - The Studco Vortex top track profile has a full-length rebated pan that increases stiffness

Application:

Studco Vortex continue to be used in a variety of applications including high-rise building apartments, government buildings and more.

