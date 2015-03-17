Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Pressform Engineering
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Embossing of thin stainless steel sheet
Cup Washer blanks
Embossing of thin stainless steel sheet
Cup Washer blanks

Pressing and Embossing from Pressform Engineering

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2015

Pressform Engineering offer many different types of Pressing Machines to emboss

Overview
Description

Pressform Engineering offer many different types of Pressing Machines to emboss and press different types of products and features into metals of various thicknesses.

The tools range in size and tooling capabilities to create varying designs and products.

Some examples include

  • Embossing on a thin stainless steel sheet
  • Cup washer blanks for industrial applications

Suitable for many different applications, the Pressing Machines from Pressform Engineering can aid in architectural design and industrial applications.

Contact
Display AddressBassendean, WA

23 Jackson Street

08 9279 8855
Postal AddressBassendean, WA

23 Jackson Street

08 9279 8855
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap