Pressing and Embossing from Pressform Engineering

Pressform Engineering offer many different types of Pressing Machines to emboss and press different types of products and features into metals of various thicknesses.

The tools range in size and tooling capabilities to create varying designs and products.

Some examples include

Embossing on a thin stainless steel sheet

Cup washer blanks for industrial applications

Suitable for many different applications, the Pressing Machines from Pressform Engineering can aid in architectural design and industrial applications.