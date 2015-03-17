Pressing and Embossing from Pressform Engineering
Pressform Engineering offer many different types of Pressing Machines to emboss and press different types of products and features into metals of various thicknesses.
The tools range in size and tooling capabilities to create varying designs and products.
Some examples include
- Embossing on a thin stainless steel sheet
- Cup washer blanks for industrial applications
Suitable for many different applications, the Pressing Machines from Pressform Engineering can aid in architectural design and industrial applications.
