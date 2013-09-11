Double Sided Gas Fireplaces - Glass Fronted Balanced Flue and Open
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2013
Jetmaster’s Double Sided Gas Fireplaces highlight rooms as a centrepiece or elegant room divider.
Overview
Create a masterpiece with Double Sided Gas Fireplaces.
Double sided designs offer a modern spin on traditional fireplaces. Opening up the warmth across larger spaces for an inviting atmosphere, Jetmaster offer a range of contemporary designs to accent any space.
Reflective warmth and illumination with crystal glass in Heat & Glo RED 40 See Thru
A dramatic visual display, crystal glass media is available in a choice of colour to create a distinctive look to highlight any area.
- Effectively heats areas up to 70 square meters with efficient 34mj/hr gas input
- Wide and low linear balanced flue fireplace
- LED illumination in white, red, blue and green crystal glass media kit
- Available with ceramic pebbles
- Optional heat zone kit for ducting back into the room or areas in the home
- Black Granite trims kit option (Not available in Victoria)
Make an impression with Heat & Glo ST-HVBI See-Through Gas Log Fire
Whether a stylish room divider or design focal point, this highly energy efficient fireplace offers easy installation due to balanced flue technology and simultaneously heats two rooms.
- Zero clearance for simple installation
- Incorporated with IntelliFire ignition system for exceptional fuel savings and safe use
- Airtight combustion chamber improves indoor air quality- perfect for family homes
- Balanced flue technology with vertical or horizontal venting
- High performance energy saving at 74% efficiency and up to 44mjH gas input rate
- Variable fan speeds, thermostat control and multifunction remote control with timer
- Available with Multifunction Wall Switch and stainless steel trim options
Minimal and sleek Horizon Low Line Double Sided Fireplaces
Ambiance and warmth, this open gas fire offers an impressive presence with broad width and floating burner. Available as a freestanding fire with a chimney breast or exposed flue, the large viewing area brings excitement to your décor.
- Available in 700, 850 and 1100 ,1500 and 2000 sizes
- Optional 50,100 or 150mm trims in either stainless steel or black
- Clean face design option is attractive and warming
- Perfect for room division in open plans
- Pebbles can be a switched with coals for a rustic warmth
- Optional Wall switch or remote control
- Power flue and electronic ignition options available
Universal Double Sided Open Fireplaces start the conversation for any room
Breathtaking design that highlights your home, Universal double sided open fireplaces inspire creative interiors.
- Convection air chamber for heat exchange
- Available in 1050 or 700 sizing options with pebbles, coals or logs
- Effectively heats two rooms or freestanding with exposed flue
- Wood or gas burning options
Double the design possibilities. The Double Sided Flue Gas Fireplaces are so versatile that they can be traditional in one room and contemporary in the other. Jetmaster’s team of experienced Consultants can advise you on how to maximise your double sided fireplace to flourish your home.
Downloads
Universal Double Sided Specifications
190.49 KB
Universal Double Sided Brochure
1.92 MB
Horizon Low Line Double Sided Brochure
433.99 KB
Horizon Low Line Double Sided Specification
2.62 MB
Heat & Glo ST-HVBI Specification
1.16 MB
Heat & Glo ST-HVBI Brochure
3.28 MB
Heat & Glo RED 40 See Thru Brochure
348.02 KB
Heat & Glo RED 40 See Thru Specification
1.80 MB
Contact
10 Martin Ave1300 538 627