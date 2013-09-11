Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Jetmaster Fireplaces Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Versatile design options to suit every decor
Warming two rooms simultaneously for improved energy efficiency
Wide and low, sophisticated see through fireplaces
Stunning fires captivate and subtly separate spaces
Versatile design options to suit every decor
Warming two rooms simultaneously for improved energy efficiency
Wide and low, sophisticated see through fireplaces
Stunning fires captivate and subtly separate spaces

Double Sided Gas Fireplaces - Glass Fronted Balanced Flue and Open

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2013

Jetmaster’s Double Sided Gas Fireplaces highlight rooms as a centrepiece or elegant room divider.

Overview
Description

Create a masterpiece with Double Sided Gas Fireplaces.

Double sided designs offer a modern spin on traditional fireplaces. Opening up the warmth across larger spaces for an inviting atmosphere, Jetmaster offer a range of contemporary designs to accent any space.

Reflective warmth and illumination with crystal glass in Heat & Glo RED 40 See Thru
A dramatic visual display, crystal glass media is available in a choice of colour to create a distinctive look to highlight any area.

  • Effectively heats areas up to 70 square meters with efficient 34mj/hr gas input
  • Wide and low linear balanced flue fireplace
  • LED illumination in white, red, blue and green crystal glass media kit
  • Available with ceramic pebbles
  • Optional heat zone kit for ducting back into the room or areas in the home
  • Black Granite trims kit option (Not available in Victoria)

Make an impression with Heat & Glo ST-HVBI See-Through Gas Log Fire
Whether a stylish room divider or design focal point, this highly energy efficient fireplace offers easy installation due to balanced flue technology and simultaneously heats two rooms.

  • Zero clearance for simple installation
  • Incorporated with IntelliFire ignition system for exceptional fuel savings and safe use
  • Airtight combustion chamber improves indoor air quality- perfect for family homes
  • Balanced flue technology with vertical or horizontal venting
  • High performance energy saving at 74% efficiency and up to 44mjH gas input rate
  • Variable fan speeds, thermostat control and multifunction remote control with timer
  • Available with Multifunction Wall Switch and stainless steel trim options

Minimal and sleek Horizon Low Line Double Sided Fireplaces
Ambiance and warmth, this open gas fire offers an impressive presence with broad width and floating burner. Available as a freestanding fire with a chimney breast or exposed flue, the large viewing area brings excitement to your décor.

  • Available in 700, 850 and 1100 ,1500 and 2000 sizes
  • Optional 50,100 or 150mm trims in either stainless steel or black
  • Clean face design option is attractive and warming
  • Perfect for room division in open plans
  • Pebbles can be a switched with coals for a rustic warmth
  • Optional Wall switch or remote control
  • Power flue and electronic ignition options available

Universal Double Sided Open Fireplaces start the conversation for any room
Breathtaking design that highlights your home, Universal double sided open fireplaces inspire creative interiors.

  • Convection air chamber for heat exchange
  • Available in 1050 or 700 sizing options with pebbles, coals or logs
  • Effectively heats two rooms or freestanding with exposed flue
  • Wood or gas burning options

Double the design possibilities. The Double Sided Flue Gas Fireplaces are so versatile that they can be traditional in one room and contemporary in the other. Jetmaster’s team of experienced Consultants can advise you on how to maximise your double sided fireplace to flourish your home.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Universal Double Sided Specifications

190.49 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Universal Double Sided Brochure

1.92 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horizon Low Line Double Sided Brochure

433.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horizon Low Line Double Sided Specification

2.62 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heat & Glo ST-HVBI Specification

1.16 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heat & Glo ST-HVBI Brochure

3.28 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heat & Glo RED 40 See Thru Brochure

348.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heat & Glo RED 40 See Thru Specification

1.80 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW

10 Martin Ave

1300 538 627
Postal AddressNSW

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressQLD

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressSA

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressVIC

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressWA

02 9597 7222
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap