Double Sided Gas Fireplaces - Glass Fronted Balanced Flue and Open

Create a masterpiece with Double Sided Gas Fireplaces.



Double sided designs offer a modern spin on traditional fireplaces. Opening up the warmth across larger spaces for an inviting atmosphere, Jetmaster offer a range of contemporary designs to accent any space.



Reflective warmth and illumination with crystal glass in Heat & Glo RED 40 See Thru

A dramatic visual display, crystal glass media is available in a choice of colour to create a distinctive look to highlight any area.

Effectively heats areas up to 70 square meters with efficient 34mj/hr gas input

Wide and low linear balanced flue fireplace

LED illumination in white, red, blue and green crystal glass media kit

Available with ceramic pebbles

Optional heat zone kit for ducting back into the room or areas in the home

Black Granite trims kit option (Not available in Victoria)

Make an impression with Heat & Glo ST-HVBI See-Through Gas Log Fire

Whether a stylish room divider or design focal point, this highly energy efficient fireplace offers easy installation due to balanced flue technology and simultaneously heats two rooms.

Zero clearance for simple installation

Incorporated with IntelliFire ignition system for exceptional fuel savings and safe use

Airtight combustion chamber improves indoor air quality- perfect for family homes

Balanced flue technology with vertical or horizontal venting

High performance energy saving at 74% efficiency and up to 44mjH gas input rate

Variable fan speeds, thermostat control and multifunction remote control with timer

Available with Multifunction Wall Switch and stainless steel trim options

Minimal and sleek Horizon Low Line Double Sided Fireplaces

Ambiance and warmth, this open gas fire offers an impressive presence with broad width and floating burner. Available as a freestanding fire with a chimney breast or exposed flue, the large viewing area brings excitement to your décor.

Available in 700, 850 and 1100 ,1500 and 2000 sizes

Optional 50,100 or 150mm trims in either stainless steel or black

Clean face design option is attractive and warming

Perfect for room division in open plans

Pebbles can be a switched with coals for a rustic warmth

Optional Wall switch or remote control

Power flue and electronic ignition options available

Universal Double Sided Open Fireplaces start the conversation for any room

Breathtaking design that highlights your home, Universal double sided open fireplaces inspire creative interiors.

Convection air chamber for heat exchange

Available in 1050 or 700 sizing options with pebbles, coals or logs

Effectively heats two rooms or freestanding with exposed flue

Wood or gas burning options

Double the design possibilities. The Double Sided Flue Gas Fireplaces are so versatile that they can be traditional in one room and contemporary in the other. Jetmaster’s team of experienced Consultants can advise you on how to maximise your double sided fireplace to flourish your home.