Invisi-Maxx: High performance window and door screens

Invisi-Maxx high performance screens offer unmatched protection from cyclones and intruders. Engineered with marine-grade stainless steel mesh and patented retention technology, they exceed Australian Standards for impact, corrosion and knife-shear resistance—delivering security, durability and peace of mind without compromising views.

Cyclonic impact protection

Cyclonic impact protection Ultra security protection

Ultra security protection Heavy-duty frame