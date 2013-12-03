Blueair SENSE Energy Efficient Air Cleaner from Air Cleaners Australia

SENSE is Blueair's most inexpensive and most energy efficient air cleaner.

At Speed 2 - the Sense puts out more air, at a fraction of the power requirement, at the same noise level - as either the 203 or 270E, or any other Blueair model.

Save money and the environment



5 year warranty

Non-touch speed control embedded within a tempered glass surface

HEPASilent™ technology is proven to remove 99.97% of all ultrafine airborne pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns from rooms faster than any other competing product

Blueair-unique advanced filter and ion particle-charging process to deliver better results than any competing solution

Made without plastics in steel and glass construction

Low noise level makes it ideal for bedroom, nursery or home office



Advanced efficiency combines with elegance and sophistication

Engineered to remove virtually every impurity in the air, helping adults and children combat asthma and allergies, and live healthier lives

Certified cleaning of air to 0.1 micron particles removal

Metal/glass construction insures no plastics off-gassing

Ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, home studies

Whisper quiet from 29 dB(A)

Energy efficient - 4, 6 and 30 watts (less than a low-energy light bulb)

Revolutionary "hand-swipe" operation

Compact and easy to move

Filter change indicator

In designer colours: powder blue or pink, mocca brown, graphite black, warm grey and polar white

Sense looks as stunning as it is efficient at cleaning indoor air in modern homes and offices. The design has already won widespread critical acclaim in international design awards for its leading-edge technology, avante garde design and impeccable green credentials.

The SENSE Filters

Sense features two, easy to change, environmentally friendly, biodegradeable filters. This patented HEPASilent Filter Technology is certified to remove particles as fine as 0.1 of a micron - three times better than a standard HEPA filter. Each also features a layer of activated carbon to help remove odours, chemicals, gases, VOCs and smoke.