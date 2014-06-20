Logo
Archclad� Corten� A in weathered form
Archclad™ Corten® A for Wall Cladding and Roofing Applications

Last Updated on 20 Jun 2014

Archclad™ Corten® A is a weather resistant surface based on the oxide layer (patina) that forms on the surface of steel.

Overview
Description

Architectural Cladding Australia achieve the offer the highest quality manufacturing machinery to produce specialised metals for roofing and wall cladding applications and installations. Archclad™ Corten® A is a weather resistant surface based on the oxide layer (patina) that forms on the surface of steel.

Impervious to oxygen, Corten® A provides a great solution in its raw and weathered forms and, comes in a range of systems

  • Flatlock Panels: perfect for renovations and new constructions in a horizontal or vertical applications
  • Standing Seam – Single Lock: perfect for renovations and new constructions
  • Express Panels: perfect when a long, flat appearance is required, with widths able to be varied for random effects
  • Corrugated Sheets: ideal for renovations and new constructions for roofing or facade application
  • Cassette Panels: ideal for new construction or renovations and can only be applied to vertical walls with a slope of 90⁰

To assist architects and builders nationally, Architectural Cladding Australia has a network of highly skilled installers throughout the country.

