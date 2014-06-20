Archclad™ Corten® A for Wall Cladding and Roofing Applications

Architectural Cladding Australia achieve the offer the highest quality manufacturing machinery to produce specialised metals for roofing and wall cladding applications and installations. Archclad™ Corten® A is a weather resistant surface based on the oxide layer (patina) that forms on the surface of steel.

Impervious to oxygen, Corten® A provides a great solution in its raw and weathered forms and, comes in a range of systems

Flatlock Panels: perfect for renovations and new constructions in a horizontal or vertical applications

Standing Seam – Single Lock: perfect for renovations and new constructions

Express Panels: perfect when a long, flat appearance is required, with widths able to be varied for random effects

Corrugated Sheets: ideal for renovations and new constructions for roofing or facade application

Cassette Panels: ideal for new construction or renovations and can only be applied to vertical walls with a slope of 90⁰

To assist architects and builders nationally, Architectural Cladding Australia has a network of highly skilled installers throughout the country.