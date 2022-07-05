Studco Concealed Ceiling Systems are engineered to provide designers and installers with a flexible and secure system for a building board flush finish.

Components such as battens, furring channels and top cross rail allows for a range of loading options and ceiling spans. Furring channel track reduces the need for suspended fixing at each end of the ceiling.

For curved ceilings, top cross rail can be easily curved in either direction to various radii. Studco Concealed Ceiling Systems can be used for non-fire-rated or fire-rated applications and have been designed to meet the relevant New Zealand Standards.

Features:

Components are manufactured from galvanised steel, designed for safe handling, and easily clipped together to form grid work where building boards can be simply fixed

The Studco steel stud framing system is manufactured in a range of various widths, lengths and material gauges from 0.50mm BMT to 1.5mm BMT, providing the flexibility needed for different projects

Manufactured from high quality BlueScope Steel hot-dip zinc-coated steel strip with a coating thickness of Z275 (275 grams zinc/m²) for durability

Easy to install and fits positively into track

Acoustic assemblies are available

Easy to create a consistent, contemporary theme throughout the build with this complete system

Studco is committed to best practice through our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited Quality and Environmental Management Systems, with less waste and no chemical treatment required

Backed by Studco technical engineering services

Suitable to be used in fire-rated acoustic assemblies

Available in direct fix or suspended ceiling system

Compliant with high-wind, seismic and corrosion zones

Suitable for residential, commercial, and high-rise applications



Application:

Studco Concealed Ceiling Systems continue to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.