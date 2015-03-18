Logo
ThermaTaur�
Taurean ThermaTaur® Door Systems Insulated Door Panel Collection

18 Mar 2015

Overview
Description

For premium quality in both design and manufacturing, the Insulated Door Panel Collection from Taurean Door Systems manufactures premium garage doors. A recognised innovator, Taurean Door Systems offer environmentally positive products with a strong steel outer skin.

Each panel is likened to a sandwich section with strong outer layers and interior core

  • Exterior steel skin
  • EPS core
  • Interior steel skin

Insulated doors offer a true and natural thermal break

  • Exterior and interior panels do not touch
  • There is no transfer of cold or hot temperatures
  • A tongue and groove weather joint aids in the prevention of air infiltration
  • Heat loss and gain are also prevented on either side of the door

Finished in a baked-on polyester paint and able to be painted in any colour for design suitability.

Acoustically dampening sound as well as thermal insulation ensure that the panel door systems from Taurean Door Systems demonstrate high quality performance in both the product manufacturing and the product in use.

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

180 - 186 Colchester Road

03 9721 8366
