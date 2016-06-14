Hebel intertenancy, corridor, shaft and service wall systems deliver exceptional benefits in terms of quality, speed of construction, risk minimisation and cost and time certainty.

At the heart of the Hebel internal wall systems is the Hebel PowerPanel, a 75mm thick steel reinforced masonry building panel made from autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC). This exceptionally versatile product is used for the full range of wall systems.

Value-adding quality, fast construction, easy NCC fire and acoustic compliance:

Extremely strong, each panel is reinforced with corrosion-protected steel mesh

Cost-effective solid wall advantage for developers

Maximised floor space with two of the narrowest systems on market

PowerPanel can be ordered to length for fast and easy installation

Only one fire sealant position for fire-rating the wall in most applications

Service penetrations installation and compliance is easy with minimised rework

Plasterboard linings not required to go past ceiling for NCC fire-rating compliance

No need for fire-rated GPOs

Ceilings can be installed either before or after linings

One trade can install whole wall system



Quite, simply Hebel internal wall systems deliver a holistic solution that no other systems can match, benefiting all stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.

Hebel products and systems proudly comply with the Australian Standards for Reinforced AAC, and continue to be designed and developed in Australia, and warranted by CSR.

Strong, versatile and resilient, Hebel is better to live in, better to build with and better by design.