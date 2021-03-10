APC Shelving: Versatile shelving solutions

APC offers a diverse range of shelving solutions, incorporating versatile and efficient design. Our local manufacturing capability allows us to customise our shelving solutions to your specific requirements to perfectly meet your storage needs.

Uni-Span® - Longspan Shelving

APC Uni-Span® is a strong and durable storage solution, suited to the storage of large, heavy loads that cannot be supported in standard steel shelving.

Key Features:

Available both as a stand-alone unit or can be joined for a continual run of shelving

Offers high-density storage and narrower aisles allowing for greater space efficiency

The flush shelf level allows for easy loading and unloading

Quality powder coat finish with particleboard shelf insert

Shelves are easily adjustable in 50mm increments to suit changing requirements

Shelf carrying capacity of 400kg (UDL)

10-year product warranty



Uni-Shelf® - Steel Shelving

APC Uni-Shelf® is a simple yet versatile storage system that can be easily added to or reconfigured, making it ideal for any growing business.

Key Features:

A versatile shelving system that can be added to or reconfigured easily

Shelves are adjustable in 25mm increments

Uni-Shelf® is compliant with the relevant standards and practices for steel shelving

Manufactured locally in Australia using quality Colorbond® BlueScope steel

100kg Shelf carrying capacity (UDL)

Suitable for multi-tier shelving and mezzanine systems

Attaching add on bays to a starter bay can extend the run of shelving to suit

10-year product warranty



APC Aislesaver® - Mobile Shelving (Compactus)

APC’s Aislesaver® shelving systems provide the most efficient use of the available storage area and have a large range of standard sizes that can also be tailor-made to suit your specific needs.

Key Features:

Mechanical, manual and electronic models

Australian Made • Made from Australian Bluescope Steel

Modular - easily adapts to change and expansion

Low profile track system (wheelchair friendly)

Strong and durable long-lasting quality storage system

Shelves can be adjusted in 25mm increments

Shelving designed to the Australian Standard (AS 2143-1978) & ASI Guide

Tracks do not require fixing, eliminating any damage to floor coverings

10-Year Product Warranty



Top-Track® - Wire Compact Shelving

The Top-Track® mobile wire shelving system utilises an overhead track, making it ideal for areas where it is difficult to incorporate a floor operated mobile shelving system.

Key Features: