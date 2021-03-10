APC Shelving: Versatile shelving solutions
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2021
APC offers a diverse range of shelving solutions, incorporating versatile and efficient design. Our local manufacturing capability allows us to customise our shelving solutions to your specific requirements to perfectly meet your storage needs.
Overview
Uni-Span® - Longspan Shelving
APC Uni-Span® is a strong and durable storage solution, suited to the storage of large, heavy loads that cannot be supported in standard steel shelving.
Key Features:
- Available both as a stand-alone unit or can be joined for a continual run of shelving
- Offers high-density storage and narrower aisles allowing for greater space efficiency
- The flush shelf level allows for easy loading and unloading
- Quality powder coat finish with particleboard shelf insert
- Shelves are easily adjustable in 50mm increments to suit changing requirements
- Shelf carrying capacity of 400kg (UDL)
- 10-year product warranty
Uni-Shelf® - Steel Shelving
APC Uni-Shelf® is a simple yet versatile storage system that can be easily added to or reconfigured, making it ideal for any growing business.
Key Features:
- A versatile shelving system that can be added to or reconfigured easily
- Shelves are adjustable in 25mm increments
- Uni-Shelf® is compliant with the relevant standards and practices for steel shelving
- Manufactured locally in Australia using quality Colorbond® BlueScope steel
- 100kg Shelf carrying capacity (UDL)
- Suitable for multi-tier shelving and mezzanine systems
- Attaching add on bays to a starter bay can extend the run of shelving to suit
- 10-year product warranty
APC Aislesaver® - Mobile Shelving (Compactus)
APC’s Aislesaver® shelving systems provide the most efficient use of the available storage area and have a large range of standard sizes that can also be tailor-made to suit your specific needs.
Key Features:
- Mechanical, manual and electronic models
- Australian Made • Made from Australian Bluescope Steel
- Modular - easily adapts to change and expansion
- Low profile track system (wheelchair friendly)
- Strong and durable long-lasting quality storage system
- Shelves can be adjusted in 25mm increments
- Shelving designed to the Australian Standard (AS 2143-1978) & ASI Guide
- Tracks do not require fixing, eliminating any damage to floor coverings
- 10-Year Product Warranty
Top-Track® - Wire Compact Shelving
The Top-Track® mobile wire shelving system utilises an overhead track, making it ideal for areas where it is difficult to incorporate a floor operated mobile shelving system.
Key Features:
- Overhead track system
- Ideal for areas where it is difficult to incorporate a floor operated mobile shelving unit
- Provides clear access aisles which eliminates trip hazards, provides wheelchair access and ease of cleaning around the unit.
- Can be extended to add additional bays
- Easy to operate and move
- The shelves are easily adjusted to suit changing clearance requirements
Downloads
Contact
