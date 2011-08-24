Eco Friendly, Blended Cements by Independent Cement and Lime
Specialised product groups such as Ecoblend Cement, Steel Cement, Steel Pave and Agricultural Lime enable the supply of a range of quality products to the construction, building, road making and agricultural markets.
Overview
Description
The Ecoblend range of cements are specifically formulated to reduce the environmental impacts of cementitious binders used in concrete and stabilisation products.
Ecoblend uses supplementary cements such as slag and fly ash to ensure a significantly lower product life cycle impact; it provides the option of using a binder with significantly less material input, energy input and emission output.
Low embodied energy material
Gain credit points through the Greenstar program:
- Meet environmental best practices
- Complies to high standards with worker obligations
- Minimum supplementary cement material (SCM) component of 30% and is available in a combination of different blends
- Independent Cement and Lime meet design requirements through its range of designer blends.
- Good Environmental Choice Label – Ecoblend, Australian Builders (Type GB) and Steel Cement have achieved the Good Environmental Choice declaration offered by the Australian Environmental Labelling Association Inc. (AELA)
- Third party accreditation to ISO 14,024 “Environmental Product Declaration” verifying Ecoblend’s
