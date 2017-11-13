ARCPANEL Firetek Panel: Outstanding bush fire attack resistance (BAL40) for roofing applications

The complete sustainable, highly durable BAL40 tested roofing solution that’s quick and easy to install.

Fully Integrated Roof System

ARCPANEL Firetek Panel combines aesthetic, innovative design, with high strength, durability and excellent bush fire attack protection. ARCPANEL Firetek Panels can be in straight and curved panel configurations to produce an outstanding architectural feature and provide increased interior space. The Firetek Panel can achieve significant cantilevers, in some applications up to 40% the actual back span and this unique system eliminates the need for complex, expensive roof structures. The lightweight ARCPANEL Firetek Panels are easily handled on site, achieving faster and lower cost installation and construction.

In response to mandatory bushfire attack level ratings, ARCPANEL is proud to introduce its new Firetek Panel system which have excellent thermal insulation and are especially suitable for use in bushfire prone areas up to BAL40.

Unique Design & Construction

ARCPANEL Firetek Panel pre-fabrication starts with high quality Colorbond steel on the top and bottom sheets, both bonded to a profiled fire retardant PIR insulation core. The panel yields high strength resulting in large spans and cantilevers along with a high insulation value. Standard ratings from R3.4 to R6.6 can easily be achieved. The top sheet roof profile is available in Trimdek (suitable from 2 degree roof pitch) or Corrugated (suitable from 5 degree roof pitch) profiles. After the panels are fixed in place, there is virtually no maintenance required other than the occasional wash down. On site time spent fitting trusses, eave linings, plasterboard, battens, insulation lining, roof sheeting and painting, is eliminated when using ARCPANEL Firetek Panel system.

Key features and benefits:

BAL 40 - Tested for Bushfire and Fire Resistance (AS3959 - 2009)

Available panel thickness: 85mm, 105mm, 125mm and 150mm

Achieve up to 9m unsupported spans can reduce expensive support structures, roof trusses & beams

NCC/BCA certified product for compliance peace of mind

Straight and curved panel configurations, suitable for most architectural designs

Superior standard thermal ratings up to R6.6 are achieved

Dependant on the design, cantilevers of up to 40% the actual backspan can be achieved

Rapid installation makes the Firetek Panel system a clear winner over traditional roof construction

Pre-finished top sheet - extensive range of Colorbond steel colours available, Colorbond Ultra, Zincalume and special Xtreme material finish

