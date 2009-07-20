Acoustic and Fire Rated Access Panels by Trafalgar
Last Updated on 20 Jul 2009
Trafalgar Products is an established and trustworthy provider of a huge selection of access panels and hatches for industrial applications.
Overview
Description
Trafalgar is a known and trusted brand who have been providing quality access panels and hatches to the industry since 1945. Trafalgar have the widest range of panels to enable designers to achieve consistent flush ceilings for all access requirements. Specify with confidence.
Trafalgar Metal Access Panels
Trafalgar also has a broad range of passive fire protection systems including:
- A known and trusted brand
- Systems for walls, ceilings, service shafts and lift motor room access
- Easy retrofit
- All tough metal construction (STC series)
- All tough metal construction (AP-M series)
- Concealed tip latch feature (TL series
- Fire rated panels (FR series)
- Dual concealed tip latches
- Concealed hinges
- These fire rated access panels can be used in walls, ceilings and service shafts
- Wet wall set bead or feathered edge
- Primed frame, and in the case of the full metal panel, the door is also primed
- Also available in stainless steel
- STC 30 and STC34 models available
- For use in walls, ceilings and service shafts
- Wet wall set bead or feathered edge
- Budget lock
- Concealed hinges
- Primed frame, and in the case of the full metal panel, the door is also primed
- Also available in stainless steel
- Fire ratings up to 2 hours for walls and service shafts
- Fire ratings up to 2 hours for ceilings, with incipient rating
- Tested in accordance with AS1530.4
- Budget lock standard
- Key lockable option
- Concealed hinges
- Wet wall set bead or feathered edge
- Also available in stainless steel
- Low cost
- Slimline
- Lightweight
- Budget lock standard
- Key lockable option
- Concealed pin hinges
- Fully primed
- Wet wall set bead or feathered edge
- Also available in stainless steel
- Fyreflex fire resistant sealant
- Fyreset mortar
- Fyreplug fire pillows
- Maxilite calcium silicate boards
- Orbit FR non combustible and weather resistant boards
- Fyrechoke fire collars
- Fire rated panels
- Fire rated downlight covers
- Fire doors
- Fire resistant glazing
- Specifications and drawings available on request
- Standard sizes available ex stock nation wide