Aquablend TMVs

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021

Aquablend is the market leader synonymous with innovative Thermostatic Mixing Valves engineered, manufactured, sold and supported in Australia by Enware. Over 100 designs cater for applications in Health, Commerce and Industry with features such as Thermal Flush, Point of Use mixing, Sensor Activation and Smart Flow Monitoring.

Overview
Description

Thermal Flush

The Aquablend® 1500 and Mini TMV are equipped with a simple, fast and effective thermal flush function that allows system disinfection, without requiring recommissioning.

Safety & Stability

The highly reactive lightweight shuttle and slim thermostat design maintains accurate control of temperature even when inlet pressures spike or are as low as 20kpa(dynamic). Rapid response to changing inlet temperatures ensures user comfort, while hot or cold inlet failure prompts thermal shutdown providing user protection from scalding.

Ambient (Cold) Start

Aquablend® TMV’s are particularly efficient at controlling temperature from ambient (cold) start, where temperature spikes can hamper usability and comfort.

Consistent Pressure

Aquablend® TMV’s are designed to perform with pressure imbalances between hot and cold water of up to *10:1/1:10, ideal where pressure boosting or instantaneous water heaters are in use. * refer to TDS for pressure loss guide

Flow Rates

Flow rate capability is available across the Aquablend® range from a minimum of 2lpm to a maximum of over 75lpm, providing an ideal solution for a single basin, a bathroom or a shower block.

Cabinets

Selected Aquablend® products are available in a extensive range of in-wall stainless steel cabinets with pipework combinations to suit different installation types. All TMV and cabinet combinations are assembled and pressure tested with air to prevent microbial growth, which can lead to system contamination.

SmartFlow®

Selected Aquablend® products are enabled to link to Enware Smartflow; a unique integrated real-time monitoring system with alarms and system reporting tools to assist compliance and risk management, all integrated via the BMS.

Servicing Parts

A wide array of service parts are stocked and technical support and advice is available from our experienced technicians

TMVs as Labelled Below:

Comply with Australian Standard AS4032.1, NSW Health Approved, and Suitable for AS1428 installations.

Products:

Aquablend 500 Mini TMV

  • Compact Commercial & Residential Applications
  • Up to 2 Outlets
  • Flow Rate: 12 L/min @300kPa pressure loss
  • Temp Range: 35 - 45°C

Aquablend 1000 TMV

  • Commercial & Residential Applications
  • Up to 6 Outlets
  • Flow Rate: 39 L/min @300kPa pressure loss
  • Temp Range: 38 - 50°C

Aquablend 1500 TMV

  • Health, Aged Care and Education
  • Applications NSW Health Approved
  • Thermal Flush Function Up to 6 Outlets
  • Flow Rate: 39 L/min @300kPa pressure loss
  • Mixed Temp Range: 35 - 48°C

Aquablend 2000 TMV

  • Health, Aged Care and Education in Exposed Positions
  • NSW Health Approved
  • Thermal Flush Cartridge
  • Upgrade Available Up to 6 Outlets
  • Flow Rate: 38 L/min @300kPa pressure loss
  • Temp Range: 38 - 50°C

Aquablend 2500 TMV

  • Commercial Washrooms/ High volume flows
  • NSW Health Approved
  • 5-10 Outlets
  • Flow Rate: 75 L/min @300kPa pressure loss
  • Temp Range: 35 - 50°C

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Aquablend Health TMV

527.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Enware Aquablend Brochure

949.12 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Enware Mini TMV Flyer 2021

410.2 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Safety TMV Flyer 2021

2.76 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
