Aquablend TMVs

Thermal Flush

The Aquablend® 1500 and Mini TMV are equipped with a simple, fast and effective thermal flush function that allows system disinfection, without requiring recommissioning.

Safety & Stability

The highly reactive lightweight shuttle and slim thermostat design maintains accurate control of temperature even when inlet pressures spike or are as low as 20kpa(dynamic). Rapid response to changing inlet temperatures ensures user comfort, while hot or cold inlet failure prompts thermal shutdown providing user protection from scalding.

Ambient (Cold) Start

Aquablend® TMV’s are particularly efficient at controlling temperature from ambient (cold) start, where temperature spikes can hamper usability and comfort.

Consistent Pressure

Aquablend® TMV’s are designed to perform with pressure imbalances between hot and cold water of up to *10:1/1:10, ideal where pressure boosting or instantaneous water heaters are in use. * refer to TDS for pressure loss guide

Flow Rates

Flow rate capability is available across the Aquablend® range from a minimum of 2lpm to a maximum of over 75lpm, providing an ideal solution for a single basin, a bathroom or a shower block.

Cabinets

Selected Aquablend® products are available in a extensive range of in-wall stainless steel cabinets with pipework combinations to suit different installation types. All TMV and cabinet combinations are assembled and pressure tested with air to prevent microbial growth, which can lead to system contamination.

SmartFlow®

Selected Aquablend® products are enabled to link to Enware Smartflow; a unique integrated real-time monitoring system with alarms and system reporting tools to assist compliance and risk management, all integrated via the BMS.

Servicing Parts

A wide array of service parts are stocked and technical support and advice is available from our experienced technicians

TMVs as Labelled Below:

Comply with Australian Standard AS4032.1, NSW Health Approved, and Suitable for AS1428 installations.

Products:

Aquablend 500 Mini TMV

Compact Commercial & Residential Applications

Up to 2 Outlets

Flow Rate: 12 L/min @300kPa pressure loss

Temp Range: 35 - 45°C



Aquablend 1000 TMV

Commercial & Residential Applications

Up to 6 Outlets

Flow Rate: 39 L/min @300kPa pressure loss

Temp Range: 38 - 50°C



Aquablend 1500 TMV

Health, Aged Care and Education

Applications NSW Health Approved

Thermal Flush Function Up to 6 Outlets

Flow Rate: 39 L/min @300kPa pressure loss

Mixed Temp Range: 35 - 48°C



Aquablend 2000 TMV

Health, Aged Care and Education in Exposed Positions

NSW Health Approved

Thermal Flush Cartridge

Upgrade Available Up to 6 Outlets

Flow Rate: 38 L/min @300kPa pressure loss

Temp Range: 38 - 50°C



Aquablend 2500 TMV