Wellbeing: Grab rails
Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021
Overview
Low maintenance, effectively mounted to inhibit bacteria and cost effective.
Stainless Steel, heavy duty flange, quick and easy Installation with silicone seals for the wall and rail.
CleanSeal
An innovative flange and cover system engineered to provide full structural strength, with simple fixing method and a hygienically mounted installation.
Sealing out bacterial build up caused by soap scum, moisture, body fluid and mould spores from entering the flange cover.
