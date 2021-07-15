Logo
Enware Australia
Wellbeing: Grab rails

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021

Low maintenance, effectively mounted to inhibit bacteria and cost effective. Stainless Steel, heavy duty flange, quick and easy Installation with silicone seals for the wall and rail.

Description

Low maintenance, effectively mounted to inhibit bacteria and cost effective.

Stainless Steel, heavy duty flange, quick and easy Installation with silicone seals for the wall and rail.

CleanSeal

An innovative flange and cover system engineered to provide full structural strength, with simple fixing method and a hygienically mounted installation.

Sealing out bacterial build up caused by soap scum, moisture, body fluid and mould spores from entering the flange cover.

