Montage of Building Facades from Hebel
Hebel Products

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

CSR Hebel products are made from high performance autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC). Suitable for residential, commercial and civil applications Hebel is available in panels and blocks.

Overview
Description

CSR Hebel products are made from high performance autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC). Suitable for residential, commercial and civil applications Hebel is available in panels and blocks.

Hebel panels contain anti-corrosion steel reinforcement for added strength and are available in a range of lengths for applications including internal and external walls, facades and floors.

Strong, versatile and resilient Hebel is quick and easy to build with, better to live in and is a sustainable building material.

CSR Hebel has over 25 years of experience meaning you can be assured you are getting a high-quality product with the technical expertise to back it up.

 

Resources
Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

112 Wiseman's Ferry Rd

1300 712 896
