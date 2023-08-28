Filing cabinet key storage: A sustainable space-saving key management solution

In today's evolving workspace, the way we approach key storage has to be both innovative and practical. Enter TELKEE’s filing cabinet key storage system. This sustainable solution is a boon for businesses that might not have the luxury of budget or space to dedicate to additional key cabinets.

In its essence, the TELKEE filing cabinet storage system champions adaptability. Designed to fit into any standard-sized filing cabinet, this innovative system eliminates the need for additional standalone units. These key storage panels hang effortlessly within your existing filing cabinet drawers, reminiscent of those iconic green Crystalfile filing system for paper. Each panel, meticulously crafted from durable steel, accommodates up to 26 hooks. Together with our numbered tags and perforated numbering system for the hooks, it becomes a full-fledged key management solution, streamlining your office operations.

Here's a closer look at why Telkee's filing cabinet storage system is making waves:

Space Optimisation: It integrates your key storage into pre-existing office infrastructure, ensuring maximum spatial efficiency.

Cost-Effectiveness: Purchase only the number of panels your enterprise requires, and as your business grows, simply add more panels.

Durability: Made to last from powdercoated steel.

Sustainability: As offices move to less paper and more electronic record keeping, nearly every office already has filing cabinet storage to spare. Re-purpose your existing office equipment and help keep the waste to a minimum.

Why choose TELKEE for your Key Management?

Having served the industry for decades, Telkee realizes the intricacies of key security. Here's our promise:

Money-Back Guarantee: If our product doesn't align with your expectations, return it in its pristine condition within the stipulated timeframe for a complete refund.

Extended Warranty: A generous 5-year warranty backs our filing cabinet suspension files, underlining their quality.

Secure Transactions: Enjoy encrypted transactions via major credit cards or PayPal.

Timely Delivery: Benefit from swift, economical shipping across Australia.