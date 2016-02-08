Logo
Independent Cement and Lime
General blend cement

Last Updated on 08 Feb 2016

Independent Cement and Lime manufacture a general blend cement made from combinations including cement, slag and flyash.

Independent Cement and Lime manufacture a general blend cement made from combinations including cement, slag and flyash. By combining these elements, engineers are provided with the flexibility of increased concrete strength, durability and workability. Their main general cement blend is the SteelCement.

SteelCement provide engineers with cement based products that are suitable for both sulphate and chloride environments.

They are also suitable for the following conditions:

  • Require a low heat hydration
  • Lower shrinkage
  • Increased durability
  • Require a higher ultimate concrete strength

SteelCement blends have also been used in aqueous and marine environments, mass construction, precasting applications, and mining and stabilisation products.

Brochure

641.57 KB

641.57 KB

Glendenning, NSW

200 Power Street

200 Power Street

02 9625 8999
Port Melbourne, VIC

750 Lorimer Street

750 Lorimer Street

03 9676 0000
Port Melbourne, VIC

PO Box 523

PO Box 523

03 9676 0000
