Independent Cement and Lime manufacture a general blend cement made from combinations including cement, slag and flyash. By combining these elements, engineers are provided with the flexibility of increased concrete strength, durability and workability. Their main general cement blend is the SteelCement.

SteelCement provide engineers with cement based products that are suitable for both sulphate and chloride environments.

They are also suitable for the following conditions:

Require a low heat hydration

Lower shrinkage

Increased durability

Require a higher ultimate concrete strength

SteelCement blends have also been used in aqueous and marine environments, mass construction, precasting applications, and mining and stabilisation products.