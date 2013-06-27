Membrane Railing Edge Protection from Solid Dynamics

Membrane Rail Edge Protection is a modular free standing railing system that does not penetrate the outer surfaces of roofing. It offers maximum flexibility for most commercial roof configurations.

It utilises counterweights and friction to remove the risk of falling by providing a protection barrier against dangerous zones.

The advantages of membrane railing reside in the effective design



Does not require any screws or bolts to fasten into the roof; and it provides a higher level of safety compared to safety lines or safety anchors

Requires no periodic inspections, maintenance, or additional equipment to install (at least one allen key is required however)

No hidden costs which are sometimes prevalent in static lines or anchor bolts

Do not require safety harnesses for future visits on location; and the whole handrail system can be left permanently, or when necessary readjusted

The modular system works in almost any rooftop surfaces in wet or dry conditions

Suitable for single ply membrane, asphalt, steel cladding, concrete, stone chipping, or mineral felt surfaces

Works on rooftops with a maximum of 3 degree inclinations and engineered to meet the Australian conditions and requirements

Meets Australian Standards - AS 1657: 1992: Fixed Platforms, Walkways, Stairways and Ladders - Design, Construction & Installation, and AS/NZS 1170.2: 2002: Structural Design actions Part 2: Wind Loading.

The system is typically installed 2 metres from any building edge and membrane railing generally comes as kit forms either end sets, corner sets, intermediate sets or gate sets.

Distance from post to post is generally limited to 2m vertical spacing and all material can be transported using combined lift access and stair access on site.