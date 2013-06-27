Membrane Railing Edge Protection from Solid Dynamics
Last Updated on 27 Jun 2013
Modular free standing railing system, Membrane Railing Edge Protection offer maximum flexibility for most roofing.
Overview
Membrane Rail Edge Protection is a modular free standing railing system that does not penetrate the outer surfaces of roofing. It offers maximum flexibility for most commercial roof configurations.
It utilises counterweights and friction to remove the risk of falling by providing a protection barrier against dangerous zones.
The advantages of membrane railing reside in the effective design
- Does not require any screws or bolts to fasten into the roof; and it provides a higher level of safety compared to safety lines or safety anchors
- Requires no periodic inspections, maintenance, or additional equipment to install (at least one allen key is required however)
- No hidden costs which are sometimes prevalent in static lines or anchor bolts
- Do not require safety harnesses for future visits on location; and the whole handrail system can be left permanently, or when necessary readjusted
- Suitable for single ply membrane, asphalt, steel cladding, concrete, stone chipping, or mineral felt surfaces
- Works on rooftops with a maximum of 3 degree inclinations and engineered to meet the Australian conditions and requirements
- Meets Australian Standards - AS 1657: 1992: Fixed Platforms, Walkways, Stairways and Ladders - Design, Construction & Installation, and AS/NZS 1170.2: 2002: Structural Design actions Part 2: Wind Loading.
Distance from post to post is generally limited to 2m vertical spacing and all material can be transported using combined lift access and stair access on site.