In-Floor Cooling Solutions from Tate Tasman Access Floors

DirectAire®

DirectAire® angles the airflow toward the server rack which significantly reduces bypass air. Unlike typical grates which only deliver 30-50% of air directly to the rack, DirectAire has a 93% Total Air Capture(TAC) rate. This means that 93% of the air is captured by the server rack, enabling improved energy performance.

With a strong all steel construction, DirectAire enables a data centre to enjoy operational savings as the number of CRAH units can be reduced due to the precise delivery of air. As bypass air has virtually been eliminated, the facilities overall cooling capacity can be improved, allowing for the addition of IT equipment with the capital investments on infrastructure.

Features of DirectAire®:

Directional air flow achieves a 93% total air capture

Pressure equalizing diffusion blades

Cools over 25kW per rack

68% open area delivers 1227 L/s @ 25 Pa

Reduces capital expenditures on cooling infrastructure by 40%

Over 40% annual fan energy savings

7.5kN Design Load

DirectAire® X2

DirectAire® X2's capacity to distribute high volumes of air directly and equally across the face of the server rack gives it the distinctive ability to handle very high density equipment. The table below lists cooling capacities per rack based on a mathematical calculation for systems without containment. Laboratory testing was conducted using load banks to measure the cooling effectiveness and verify the calculated kW/rack heat loads.

Key Performance Characteristics:

Allows for directional airflow delivery to two racks when the existing cold aisle can only accommodate one airflow panel

Capable of cooling 10kW per rack @ 25 Pa due to evenly split nature of directional airflow paths

SmartAire®

Tate Tasman's electronically controlled variable air volume damper used in combination with DirectAire adjusts the volume of air to meet the particular needs of the rack it services. This helps to save energy, and ultimately reduce coasts. There are multiple control options available.

Key Performance Characteristics:

0-22Kw supported IT load per DirectAire/SmartAire pair

Power disruption fail safe to fully open position

Zero maintenance

Quick and easy installation

Multiple control options available

High precision, quick response temperature measurement

Optional BMS interface

USer programmable set point

Robust design for high reliability

6 vane damper for large open area

Damper position is infinitely variable from 0-100%

Viewable maximum temp for walk through check of each rack

PowerAire®

In any data centre today, typically there is at least one high density server rack which poses a cooling challenge. Tate Tasman's PowerAire fan assist module is designed to provide a blast of cooling through an individual airflow panel. With a variable speed fan drive which can be boosted up or down based on heat load requirements, PowerAire is the perfect solution for cooling the toughest hot spots.

Key Performance Characteristics:

Zero maintenance

Installation can be carried out by IT staff

Multiple control options for both models available

High precision, quick response temperature measurement

User programmable set point

Viewable Peak Temp for walk through check of each rack

Infinitely variable fan speed from 0-100% for precise airflow control

Easily installs into 60cm raised floor systems

PowerAire® Quad

Tate's PowerAire Quad Fan assist module has been designed with 4 fans in parallel to provide built in redundancy. The PowerAire Quad is only 102mm deep, making it ideal for retrofit applications. It is capable of being installed in floors with a finished floor height as low as 190.5mm.

Equipped with variable speed fan drives all four fans can be boosted up or down based on the heat load requirements. This powerful solution is perfect for solving the toughest hot spots in a data center.

Features & Benefits: