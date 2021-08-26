Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Maxton Fox
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Puffy Chair
Puffy Chair Detail
Puffy Chair Front Etched
Puffy Chair
Puffy Chair Detail
Puffy Chair Front Etched

The Puffy Chair

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2021

Extremely comfortable Puffy with the cushion upholstered seat and square stitching deal

Overview
Description

The Puffy Chair is designed exactly as it is named, with a distinctive square-pocket upholstery detail, makes The Puffy a comfortable, and relaxing chair.

The Puffy Chair is the perfect fitting option for break-out, informal meeting, reception and cafe areas. An occasional chair for any corporate workspace project.

Features:

  • Different base options: 4 star base. sled base, 4 leg base
  • Chrome, stainless steel, powder-coat finish on the base
  • Glides or castors
  • Fabric or leather: many options available in type and colour

Certifications:

  • 5 year warranty
  • ISO 9001
  • ISO 14001
  • AFARDI Blue Tick
  • Green Energy Trading Manufacturer

Contact
Postal AddressKings Park, NSW

378 Vardys Road

1300 629 866
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap