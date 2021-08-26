The Puffy Chair
Last Updated on 26 Aug 2021
Extremely comfortable Puffy with the cushion upholstered seat and square stitching deal
Overview
Description
The Puffy Chair is designed exactly as it is named, with a distinctive square-pocket upholstery detail, makes The Puffy a comfortable, and relaxing chair.
The Puffy Chair is the perfect fitting option for break-out, informal meeting, reception and cafe areas. An occasional chair for any corporate workspace project.
Features:
- Different base options: 4 star base. sled base, 4 leg base
- Chrome, stainless steel, powder-coat finish on the base
- Glides or castors
- Fabric or leather: many options available in type and colour
Certifications:
- 5 year warranty
- ISO 9001
- ISO 14001
- AFARDI Blue Tick
- Green Energy Trading Manufacturer