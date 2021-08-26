The Puffy Chair is designed exactly as it is named, with a distinctive square-pocket upholstery detail, makes The Puffy a comfortable, and relaxing chair.

The Puffy Chair is the perfect fitting option for break-out, informal meeting, reception and cafe areas. An occasional chair for any corporate workspace project.

Features:

Different base options: 4 star base. sled base, 4 leg base

Chrome, stainless steel, powder-coat finish on the base

Glides or castors

Fabric or leather: many options available in type and colour

Certifications: