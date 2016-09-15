Stainless steel press-fit technology that delivers the ultimate in water hygiene by Viega

The high-grade stainless steel system Viega Sanpress Inox encompasses a comprehensive installation spectrum for building services and industry, and provides the ultimate in water delivery hygiene, ease and safety of installation, precision manufacturing and German engineered durability.

Sanpress Inox can be installed directly on-site and under the most difficult conditions, such as in tight spaces, alongside other assembly sections, and by just one person using the purpose designed battery operated power tool, and can be used in residential and commercial plumbing and industrial installation.

Fast and safe installation:

Premium quality 316 stainless steel tube and comprehensive range of press connectors

Completely replaces brazing or welding and totally eliminates heat, gas and flame for much improved worksite safety

Joints completed in around three seconds providing massive savings in installation time

Comprehensive range of compatible stainless steel fittings from 15 to 108 mm diameter

Australian Certified

Patented Viega Smart Connect-Feature

Dry leakage and load testing using compressed air is also possible eliminating water from the system between installation completion and commissioning for maximum hygiene

Can be installed directly on-site and under the most difficult conditions

Viega also offers two pressing tools, the compact Picco tool that can press 15 to 35mm fittings, while the larger Pressgun 5 can press up to 108mm.

Viega provide an extensive range of pressing jaws, including ring jaws that can be rotated to any desired angle to ensure access in even the most difficult spaces. The pressing tools are manufactured to the highest standards, and include electronic self-monitoring to ensure guaranteed joints and to provide extended low maintenance operation.