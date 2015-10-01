Logo
The Stainless Steel Weepas, the most stylish weep hole formers ever made
The Stainless Steel Weepas available from Weepa can be used to both form weep holes and cover them.

Overview
Description

The Stainless Steel Weepas available from Weepa can be used to both form weep holes and cover them. The highly functional and attractive outcomes of the weep holes, make them suitable for cavities in brick walls and rendered panels.

Made completely from 316 stainless steel, the Weepas are installed by the bricklayer during construction.

Compliant with all weep hole specifications of AS3959:2009 (now current Australia wide) including Bushfire Attack Levels BAL-LOW, BAL-12.5, BAL-19, BAL-29, BAL-40 and also for Bushfire Attack Level BAL-FZ

Suitable for use in face brick or rendered brick and block, The Stainless Steel Weepas are available in a 50mm height for 50mm high bricks.

Stainless Steel Weepa Specification Brochure

Display AddressWest End, QLD

3/15 Donkin Street

07 3844 3744
