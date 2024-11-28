Logo
News
Invisi-Gard security screens enable safe environment for Perth student accommodation

Invisi-Gard security screens have helped to create an attractive and safe environment for students living on campus at S...

Invisi-Maxx screens at cyclone shelter help provide a safe refuge to Darwin residents

Contributing to the building’s cyclone-proof credentials are Alspec Invisi-Maxx stainless steel security screens affixed...

Invisi-Gard security screens ensuring resident safety and comfort at aged care facilities

Aged care facilities are increasingly investing in window security screens to ensure safety for their residents as well ...

Invisi-Gard security screens – going beyond keeping you safe from intruders

Unlike standard security screens, Invisi-Gard security screens offer multiple features that qualify them as ‘multi-use’ ...

What makes a security screen door truly secure?

The home security market offers a broad range of screen door solutions but not all of them can be described as security ...

Keeping it safe, comfortable and elegant with Invisi-Gard security screens

Invisi-Gard security screens were selected for a new family home in Ascot, Queensland to ensure both safety and comfort ...

How Invisi-Gard screening continues to add value to your home

Several high quality fixtures and fittings were installed by the builders of a new home in Norman Gardens, QLD that cont...

Invisi-Gard security screens keeping it safe for Perth student accommodation

Invisi-Gard security screens were installed at the student accommodation facility in St Catherine’s College, Perth to cr...

Invisi-Maxx screens enhancing protection at community cyclone shelters

Invisi-Maxx security screens from Alspec have been installed at a community cyclone shelter in Marrara, just 10 minutes ...

BAL40 Bushfire Compliance from Alspec

Carrington House by Naomi Findlay - Bedroom 1 Room Reveal #1

Christian Brothers College Centre of Innovation and Learning, Adelaide, SA

Cyclonic Impact Testing - Invisi-Maxx Security Screen

INVISI-GARD Dynamic Impact Test

Invisi-Gard Fire Attenuation Test

Projects - 7 Ormond Boulevard, Bundoora, VIC

Projects - John Grey Hall of Residence, James Cook University, Cairns QLD

Projects - Quest Springfield Central, QLD

The Masters Enclave, Sanctuary Cove QLD

Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

New South Wales Office 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
