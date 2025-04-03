Logo
Product

SilverScreen roller blind fabrics

    SilverScreen roller blind fabrics

    Verosol’s ground breaking SilverScreen roller blind fabrics reflect up to 85% of solar radiation, and are proudly Global GreenTag certified. To ensure people’s wellbeing, creativity & produ...

    Verosol Australia

    Standing Seam Cladding: Versatile and contemporary cladding system for architectural expression

      Standing Seam Cladding: Versatile and contemporary cladding system for architectural expression

      Standing Seam Cladding is a refined and flexible architectural cladding solution designed to enhance modern structures with a sleek, uninterrupted aesthetic. Its interlocking seams provide s...

      Bathroom & Laundry

      Doors

      Drainage, Waste & Water Management

      External Wall Materials

      Fastenings & Fixings

      Finishes

      Flooring

      Furniture

      HVAC

      Insulation

      Internal Walls & Ceilings

      Kitchens

      Landscaping & Outdoor

      Lighting

      Mechanical & Electrical

      Roofing

      Sealants & Adhesives

      Security & Fire

      Signage & Wayfinding

      Software & Design Tools

      Stairs & Elevators

      Structural

      Sun Control & Shades

      Waterproofing

      Windows

      FORGE

      FORGE

      Built in 1970, FORGE is a family-owned business committed to unlocking the power of the outdoors. We...
      Euroclad

      Euroclad

      Euroclad is a leading specialist in high-end architectural metal cladding, delivering precision-craf...
      Hide Skimmer Lids

      Hide Skimmer Lids

      HIDE Skimmer Lids Pty Ltd manufactures stainless steel Skimmer Lids, Access Covers and Drain Covers ...

      Castwork-ADF-Millenium-L-37-Freestanding-Hero
        ADF Millenium L37 freestanding

        Castworks

        Carinya Classic Awning Window Hero
          Carinya Classic awning window

          Carinya Residential Windows & Doors

          Castwork-ADF-Clare-100S-B-Freestanding-Hero
            ADF Clare 100S B freestanding

            Castworks

            Castwork-ADF-Clare-100S-Insert-Hero
              ADF Clare 100S Insert

              Castworks

              Castwork-ADF-Clare-80S-Insert-Hero
                ADF Clare 80S Insert fireplace

                Castworks

                Castwork-ADF-Clare-80S-B-Freestanding-Hero
                  ADF Clare 80S B freestanding

                  Castworks

                  Castwork-ADF-Clare-60S-VT-B-Freestanding-Hero
                    ADF Clare 60S Vt B freestanding

                    Castworks

                    Castwork-ADHC60VTI-ADF-Clare-60S-Vt-Insert-Hero
                      ADF Clare 60S Vt Insert fireplace

                      Castworks

                      Castwork-BOAH70SL-Insert-Hero.jpg
                        BOSQ Aere 70SL Freestanding

                        Castworks

                        Castwork-BOAH70S-Insert-Hero
                          BOSQ Aere 70S Insert

                          Castworks

                          GH Commercial Creative Spark Lounge Hero
                            Design with colour, inspire connection with Creative Spark

                            GH Commercial

                            Autex Acoustics Vicinity Workstations Hero Image
                              Vicinity™ Workstations

                              Autex Acoustics

                              Knauf Permarock Outdoor 333 Kent Street Sydney
                                PERMAROCK® Cement Board Outdoor: For creative exterior cladding systems

                                Knauf

                                DoorBird-D31x-Series-Hero
                                  D31TDV & D31TDH IP Video Intercom: Multi-tenant residences and buildings with up to 1000 units

                                  DoorBird

                                  DecorSystems DecorZen Micro Australian Retirement Trust Office Hero
                                  DecorZen Micro®

                                  Decor Systems

                                  Dr Matthias Irger Head of Sustainability at Cox
                                  Greener perspectives: Matthias Irger

                                  Architects and designers are at the forefront of shaping not only how places look but also how they are built. For our t...

                                  Rinnai air conditioners warranty
                                  A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

                                  This update reflects more than just an extended warranty; it signals Rinnai’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance...

                                  Siniat Blueprint News
                                  NEW Siniat Blueprint: Version 4 out soon!

                                  Siniat’s Blueprint manual, a trusted industry resource, is expanding with Version 4. Now exceeding 800 pages, it feature...

                                  Kontakt workstation system
                                  Maxton Fox delivers Kontakt workstations, storage and seating solutions at Pymble Ladies College

                                  Maxton Fox was engaged by Pymble Ladies College to deliver their Kontakt workstation system with screens and perforated ...

                                  Soundlag® composite acoustic pipe lagging
                                  Pyrotek’s acoustic solutions meet and exceed WHO noise guidelines for hospitals

                                  The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends noise levels be under 35 dB(A) during the day and even quieter at night. ...

                                  Standing Seam Panel System
                                  Standing seam panel system lends contemporary vibe to Pottsville home

                                  A standing seam panel system featuring 0.55 Unicote Lux steel was installed as cladding for the roof and exterior walls ...

                                  FIREFLYBatt seal
                                  Firefly collaborates with Kingspan to bring tested penetration solutions to the market

                                  The collaboration aims to offer thousands of reliable and certified fire protection solutions for penetrations through K...

                                  SynSisal Custom Rugs
                                  Custom rugs meet high-end aesthetic and durability brief at luxury waterfront residences

                                  SynSisal® Winthrop area rugs were designed to anchor and define key community shared spaces such as the conference rooms...

                                  Recycled flooring
                                  ReStart: Giving materials a second life with our take-back and recycling program

                                  In 2010, we launched ReStart®, our take-back and recycling program giving materials a second life. It is now up and runn...

                                  FIREFLY RetroBatt 60 firestopping solution
                                  FIREFLY RetroBatt 60: A seamless firestopping solution for retrofit wall compartmentation in roof spaces

                                  Traditional firestopping methods often involve disrupting occupants, removing sections of the ceiling or roof, and heavy...

                                  Let's connect!

