Product
SilverScreen roller blind fabrics
Verosol’s ground breaking SilverScreen roller blind fabrics reflect up to 85% of solar radiation, and are proudly Global GreenTag certified. To ensure people’s wellbeing, creativity & produ...
Standing Seam Cladding: Versatile and contemporary cladding system for architectural expression
Standing Seam Cladding is a refined and flexible architectural cladding solution designed to enhance modern structures with a sleek, uninterrupted aesthetic. Its interlocking seams provide s...
Product Categories
Featured Brands
Popular Products
Latest Products
Latest Product News
Greener perspectives: Matthias Irger
Architects and designers are at the forefront of shaping not only how places look but also how they are built. For our t...
A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived
This update reflects more than just an extended warranty; it signals Rinnai’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance...
NEW Siniat Blueprint: Version 4 out soon!
Siniat’s Blueprint manual, a trusted industry resource, is expanding with Version 4. Now exceeding 800 pages, it feature...
Maxton Fox delivers Kontakt workstations, storage and seating solutions at Pymble Ladies College
Maxton Fox was engaged by Pymble Ladies College to deliver their Kontakt workstation system with screens and perforated ...
Pyrotek’s acoustic solutions meet and exceed WHO noise guidelines for hospitals
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends noise levels be under 35 dB(A) during the day and even quieter at night. ...
Standing seam panel system lends contemporary vibe to Pottsville home
A standing seam panel system featuring 0.55 Unicote Lux steel was installed as cladding for the roof and exterior walls ...
Firefly collaborates with Kingspan to bring tested penetration solutions to the market
The collaboration aims to offer thousands of reliable and certified fire protection solutions for penetrations through K...
Custom rugs meet high-end aesthetic and durability brief at luxury waterfront residences
SynSisal® Winthrop area rugs were designed to anchor and define key community shared spaces such as the conference rooms...
ReStart: Giving materials a second life with our take-back and recycling program
In 2010, we launched ReStart®, our take-back and recycling program giving materials a second life. It is now up and runn...
FIREFLY RetroBatt 60: A seamless firestopping solution for retrofit wall compartmentation in roof spaces
Traditional firestopping methods often involve disrupting occupants, removing sections of the ceiling or roof, and heavy...