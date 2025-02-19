Building smarter with K-Roc™

Locally made for maximum efficiency

Our K-Roc™ mineral wool panels are manufactured locally in Australia at Kingspan’s factory in St Marys, Sydney. This has reduced lead times and will ensure that Kingspan’s contractors and clients have full confidence that their buildings will be produced and completed on time.

Shaping tomorrow's spaces

Architects can select a product that’s high performing and simple to detail from the early design stage. Our teams can also recommend the best product for fire compliance that is deemed to satisfy the NCC based on specific industry requirements.

Build with confidence, build with K-Roc™

K-Roc™ panels’ ability to withstand high temperatures without compromising structural integrity gives architects, clients and builders confidence in meeting stringent fire safety regulations.

K-Roc™ AWP Wall Panel

K-Roc™ AWP is suitable for façades and features either a Mini-Micro or Micro-Rib external profile with a secret-fix interlocking joint. The panels can be installed vertically or horizontally across the building façade.

K-Roc™ Evolution Wall Panel

K-Roc™ Evolution Wall Panels feature a flat profile with a secret-fix providing a smooth visual finish. Panels can be installed vertically or horizontally across the building façade.

K-Roc™ Firemaster Ultima Wall Panel

Our Ultima range is designed for additional fire resistance requirements. K-Roc™ Firemaster Ultima Wall Panels is ideal for use in food processing and storage applications, along with data centres, microelectronics, and pharmaceutical facilities, where protected zones or clean rooms are often required.

K-Roc™ Firemaster Wall Panel

K-Roc™ Firemaster Wall Panels are ideally suited for the construction of non-load bearing internal partition walls with fire resistance performance requirements. These panels are ideal for use in food processing and storage applications, along with data centres, microelectronics, and pharmaceutical facilities, where protected zones or clean rooms are often required.

K-Roc™ Rockspan Wall Panel

K-Roc™ Rockspan Wall Panels are cost-effective external wall solutions. They allow simple and fast construction through-fixed joint detail, eliminating wet trades as a single component. K-Roc™ Rockspan Panels are through-fixed and can be installed both vertically and horizontally.

K-Roc™ Firemaster Ceiling Panel

K-Roc™ Firemaster Ceiling Panels are ideally suited for the construction of non-load bearing internal ceilings of food processing, data centres, microelectronics, and pharmaceuticals facilities, where protected zones or cleanrooms are often required.

K-Roc™ AWP Ultima Plus Wall Panel

K-Roc™ AWP Ultima Plus Wall Panels are architectural insulated sandwich panels, designed for applications where a specific fire-resistance level (FRL) is required. The panels are available in mini-micro or micro-rib external profiles with a secret-fix interlocking joint.

K-Roc™ Evolution Ultima Plus Wall Panel

K-Roc™ Evolution Ultima Plus Wall Panels are insulated panels with a mineral wool core, that are designed for applications where a specific fire-resistance level (FRL) is required. Featuring a flat profile with a secret-fix providing a smooth visual finish. Panels can be installed vertically across the building façade.

K-Roc™ Firemaster Ultima & K-Roc™ Firemaster Ultima Plus Wall Panels

K-Roc™ Firemaster Ultima & Ultima Plus Wall Panels are ideally suited for the construction of non-load bearing internal partition walls with fire resistance performance requirements. This panel system is ideal for use in food processing and storage applications, along with data centres, microelectronics, and pharmaceutical facilities, where protected zones or clean rooms are often required.

K-Roc™ Rockspan Ultima & K-Roc™ Rockspan Ultima Plus Wall Panels

K-Roc™ Rockspan Ultima & Ultima Plus Wall Panels are cost-effective external wall solutions that deliver fire resistance for buildings due to their mineral wool core. Ideally suited for the construction of non-load bearing internal partition walls with fire-resistance performance requirements.