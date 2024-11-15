News
Clean design redefined: Caroma’s Cube CleanFlush® Electronic Urinal puts hygiene first
Caroma's Cube CleanFlush® Electronic Urinal redefines hygiene in commercial restrooms with innovative design and technol...
Caroma: Leading the industry in lead-free tapware
Lead has a long history in plumbing, dating all the way back to the Roman era when it was used extensively for water pip...
Caroma Contura Collection gets Good Design nod for exceptional design
The Caroma Contura Collection has been recognised with the prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Product ...
The new bathroom experience: Design that celebrates the rich diversity of human experience
The ability to respond to people’s diverse and dynamic needs sits at the heart of timeless, enduring and universal desig...
From afterthought to front of mind: Caroma Care’s new finishes bring flexibility to accessible bathrooms
In Australia, it is a legal requirement to have accessible bathrooms in commercial spaces. The Disability Discrimination...
Delivering savings at 400 George with Caroma Smart Command
The 400 George Street building is located in the prestigious North Quarter of Brisbane's CBD, adjacent to the Magistrate...
Sensor technology driving hygiene, sustainability and style in commercial bathrooms
In the post-pandemic phase, sustainability and hygiene continue to be prioritised in the design of new commercial restro...
Bathroom trends for 2023
Bathroom design is also influenced by trends in colours, materiality and fittings. So what are the biggest up-and-coming...
Spatial planning: What makes a bathroom work really well
Caroma has created a checklist of things to consider when creating your perfect bathroom space.
Resources
Podcasts
Talking healthy homes with Kate Nason
There is no doubt that the last few years have brought an increased focus on our physical and mental health. But the ons...
Episode 124: Kate Nason from the Australian Passive House Association on healthy homes
Kate Nason is the chairperson of Australian Passive House Association and is a passionate advocate of high-performance, ...
Living large in small spaces: Apartment living with DKO’s Jesse Linardi
Compared to Europe, Australia has an undeniable luxury of space. As a result, our residential landscape has long favoure...
Episode 114: DKO Design Director Jesse Linardi on Designing for Smaller Spaces in Apartment Living
DKO design director Jesse Linardi is a highly talented and innovative designer who has designed several award-winning pr...
Getting real about sustainable building design with David Coates
As the winner of the Emerging Architect/Designer category at the 2021 Sustainability Awards, David Coates lives and brea...
Episode 108: Builder, designer and sustainability advocate David Coates gives the hard truth about sustainability
Winner of the Emerging Architect/Designer category at the 2021 Sustainability Awards David Coates lives and breathes sus...
Kim Chadwick on the capability of colour and how it shapes our spaces
Colour plays an important role in our lives – it impacts us in more ways than we can imagine. The way we perceive differ...
Episode 104: Australia's foremost colour expert Kim Chadwick on what is colour and how it affects the way we design
Kim Chadwick is the Director of Australian Trend Forecast and the creator of the Designer Colour Wheel.
Toilet talk with Luke di Michiel and Andy Grigor from Caroma
For this our last podcast for 2021, Andy & Luke talk toilets, toilet design, technology and where the humble toilet is u...
Sustainability Awards
Stylish, sustainable bathrooms designed for the modern Australian: The Vogue Collection
It’s often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home… but not anymore. In a fast-changing world, our homes are incr...
A new standard in sustainable living: Urbane II Bathroom Collection & Liano II tapware from Caroma
Ever since the development of its Dual Flush toilet, in 1980, Caroma has been leading the industry in water conserving t...
Q+A with Dr Peter Sweatman from Caroma
With first class honours in Industrial Design, a PhD in user centred bathroom design for older people and more than 15 y...
Designed for durability and joy
Collaboration and an interdisciplinary design approach characterises the Ross Gardam studio and his team of creatives. T...
A new breed of future architect
How do we bring technology and architecture together to make smart cities work and ensure that sustainability outcomes a...
Sustainable interiors by example
So where do most of us spend time? For many, the hours spent inside at work, at school and at home far exceed our time s...
CPD
CPD Online - Considered bathroom design for an ageing population
As we often hear, Australia has an ageing population. As the proportion of older people in the community grows, it is ti...