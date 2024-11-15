Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Australia
ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Australia
Premium

DoorsSecurity & Fire
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
ASSA ABLOY SG100 speedgates secure kitchen entrance at Scape student accommodation
ASSA ABLOY SG100 speedgates secure kitchen entrance at Scape student accommodation

ASSA ABLOY SG100 speedgate was selected based on its modern slim compact design, the ability to integrate with various a...

Telescopic sliding door operators meet aesthetic and performance goals at DFO South Wharf
Telescopic sliding door operators meet aesthetic and performance goals at DFO South Wharf

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems provided a customised door upgrade solution by installing two ASSA ABLOY SL521 telescopic sl...

Automatic doors enhance security at two Woolworths locations near Brisbane
Automatic doors enhance security at two Woolworths locations near Brisbane

Woolworths has recently engaged in significant infrastructure upgrades involving entrance and security systems at two se...

Hygiene and infection control drive selection of automatic doors at Wonthaggi Hospital
Hygiene and infection control drive selection of automatic doors at Wonthaggi Hospital

The installation encompassed a total of 105 automatic doors, significantly contributing to the hospital’s functionality ...

ASSA ABLOY opens doors to accessibility and function at Malvern children’s hospice
ASSA ABLOY opens doors to accessibility and function at Malvern children’s hospice

Plan Group collaborated with ASSA ABLOY to enhance the accessibility and functionality of Victoria’s only children’s hos...

ASSA ABLOY SW200 operators fully automate law office boardroom doors
ASSA ABLOY SW200 operators fully automate law office boardroom doors

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Australia met the brief to fully automate a series of 10 door panels in the boardroom of a M...

ASSA ABLOY telescopic doors deliver safety at Bass Coast College
ASSA ABLOY telescopic doors deliver safety at Bass Coast College

ASSA ABLOY SL521 ADS-F telescopic doors were installed at Bass Coast College to address safety issues arising out of str...

Track your store’s footfall with ASSA ABLOY Flow Control
Track your store’s footfall with ASSA ABLOY Flow Control

Store owners can now track everyone entering or leaving the business premises with ASSA ABLOY Flow Control, an automatic...

Keeping you compliant through real-time tracking of store occupancy
Keeping you compliant through real-time tracking of store occupancy

A new solution from ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems is now helping businesses better navigate the changing rules by helping ...

Showing 9 of 46 news
Resources
Showing 9 of 19 resources
CPD
Assa Abloy CPD June 2024 Sessions
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Secure, safe & stylish: The latest automatic entrance solutions

Over the past two decades or so, society’s approach to the issue of security has changed dramatically. For well-document...

Videos
Andreas Prehal designed a BREEAM Outstanding market made of wood

Architect Phillippe Samyn talks about his award-winning fire station

How can entrance solutions support people in their activities?

How Karolinska Hospital in Sweden took advantage of BIM objects

The NEW revolving door range

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap