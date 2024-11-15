Logo
News
Dulux Australia achieves Global GreenTagCertTM PlatinumHEALTH™ HealthRATE™ re-certification
Dulux Australia achieves Global GreenTagCertTM PlatinumHEALTH™ HealthRATE™ re-certification

Dulux Australia has achieved re-certification of Global GreenTagCertTM PlatinumHEALTH™ HealthRATE™ certification of prod...

Dulux NZ re-certified for Global GreenTagCert GreenRate Level A
Dulux NZ re-certified for Global GreenTagCert GreenRate Level A

Dulux New Zealand achieved re-certification of Global GreenTagCert™ GreenRate™ Level A certification for four products.

Dulux products specified for challenging restoration of Gold Coast apartments
Dulux products specified for challenging restoration of Gold Coast apartments

Dulux products and systems were specified to refurbish and restore this Gold Coast apartment complex affected by corrosi...

Dulux products in heritage-driven colours specified for Art Deco apartment building refurbishment
Dulux products in heritage-driven colours specified for Art Deco apartment building refurbishment

Mandalay is an iconic Art Deco apartment building boasting an elevated beachfront location in Melbourne’s celebrated St ...

Dulux Concrete and Paving coatings making great-looking exteriors easy and affordable
Dulux Concrete and Paving coatings making great-looking exteriors easy and affordable

Dulux has launched its first Concrete and Paving products range – a three-stage, heavy duty coating system for those loo...

Dulux envirO2 range achieves Declare Red List Free certification
Dulux envirO2 range achieves Declare Red List Free certification

Dulux has been awarded Red List Free Declare labels across its entire envirO2™ range, marking it as the only major Austr...

Sunny, golden and warm hues dominate Dulux Colour Forecast 2024
Sunny, golden and warm hues dominate Dulux Colour Forecast 2024

The Dulux Solstice palette, which is one of three palettes identified in the Dulux Colour Forecast 2024, perfectly captu...

Dulux Continual Professional Development (CPD) courses
Dulux Continual Professional Development (CPD) courses

The CPD courses have been developed to be relevant to design and documentation that meet industry competencies for archi...

Resources
