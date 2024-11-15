Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Kingspan Insulation
Kingspan Insulation
Premium

InsulationHVACInternal Walls & CeilingsFlooringRoofing
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Kingspan Digital Academy CPD Course
Kingspan Digital Academy CPD Course: NCC Changes to Section J

This CPD presentation will deliver outcomes related to the Competency/s from the National Standard of Competency for Arc...

Kingspan products help create comfortable and flexible learning spaces at Mawson Lakes School
Kingspan products help create comfortable and flexible learning spaces at Mawson Lakes School

The project utilises Kingspan Kooltherm K12 framing board (floor) and Kingspan AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 (walls), both ...

Kingspan Kooltherm earns Global GreenTag GreenRate certification
Kingspan Kooltherm earns Global GreenTag GreenRate certification

Gaining a GreenRate certification is one of several steps that Kingspan is taking to get products covered with environme...

Kingspan Insulation Webinar
Kingspan Insulation Australia is proud to present 'What If', a day full of free virtual masterclasses, focused on innovation in insulation

'What If' will consist of webinars featuring everything from scientific product solutions to bio-based insulation techno...

Kingspan Digital Academy CPD Course: How to Document Rigid Insulation
Kingspan Digital Academy CPD Course: How to Document Rigid Insulation

This CPD presentation will deliver outcomes related to several Competency/s from the National Standard of Competency for...

Brent and Stuart
Stuart Braine and Brent Livy from Kingspan on why insulation matters

Having a properly insulated home can almost halve your yearly energy bills and can pay for itself in as little as five y...

Unveiling Kingspan's metal and warm roofing systems
Unveiling Kingspan's metal and warm roofing systems

Roofing systems play a vital role in safeguarding buildings, providing protection, insulation, and structural integrity....

Environmental Product Declaration for Kingspan soffit boards and insulated plasterboard
Environmental Product Declaration for Kingspan soffit boards and insulated plasterboard

Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are an important validation tool for Kingspan Insulation to provide transparen...

Kooltherm soffit insulation at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium
Kooltherm soffit insulation at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium

Kooltherm soffit insulation boards feature extensively in various areas of the Allianz Stadium, Sydney's new world class...

Showing 9 of 149 news
Resources
Podcasts
Kingspan Insulation Podcast Headshot
News
The key differences between warm and cold roofing

Warm roofs are becoming more popular in the Australian market, as more people learn that this style of roof insulation c...

Listen Now
Episode 229: Improving the thermal performance and reducing heat loss risk of roofs
Residential
Episode 229: Improving the thermal performance and reducing heat loss risk of roofs

Jeremy Robb is the National BDM for Kingspan Insulation. He has over 15 years' experience in Business Development within...

Listen Now
Episode 161: The stars of Benefactors, a new play featuring an architect talking about design, urban planning and the compromises architects make
Sustainability
Episode 161: The stars of Benefactors, a new play featuring an architect talking about design, urban planning and the compromises architects make

Emma Palmer and Gareth Davies star in Benefactors, an Olivier Award-winning architecture comedy set in the late 1960s, w...

Listen Now
Videos
How to Install Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard

Kingspan Insulation APAC - Hero Projects

Kingspan Insulation New Zealand

Kingspan Kooltherm Stockists - Archiclad

Somerton Launch Sideline Interview - Scott Gibson, MD Asia Pacific Kingspan Insulation

Somerton Launch Sideline Interview - Tone Wheeler, Principal & Architect, Environa Studio

Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap