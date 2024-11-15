News
Kingspan Digital Academy CPD Course: NCC Changes to Section J
This CPD presentation will deliver outcomes related to the Competency/s from the National Standard of Competency for Arc...
Kingspan products help create comfortable and flexible learning spaces at Mawson Lakes School
The project utilises Kingspan Kooltherm K12 framing board (floor) and Kingspan AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70 (walls), both ...
Kingspan Kooltherm earns Global GreenTag GreenRate certification
Gaining a GreenRate certification is one of several steps that Kingspan is taking to get products covered with environme...
Kingspan Insulation Australia is proud to present 'What If', a day full of free virtual masterclasses, focused on innovation in insulation
'What If' will consist of webinars featuring everything from scientific product solutions to bio-based insulation techno...
Kingspan Digital Academy CPD Course: How to Document Rigid Insulation
This CPD presentation will deliver outcomes related to several Competency/s from the National Standard of Competency for...
Stuart Braine and Brent Livy from Kingspan on why insulation matters
Having a properly insulated home can almost halve your yearly energy bills and can pay for itself in as little as five y...
Unveiling Kingspan's metal and warm roofing systems
Roofing systems play a vital role in safeguarding buildings, providing protection, insulation, and structural integrity....
Environmental Product Declaration for Kingspan soffit boards and insulated plasterboard
Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are an important validation tool for Kingspan Insulation to provide transparen...
Kooltherm soffit insulation at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium
Kooltherm soffit insulation boards feature extensively in various areas of the Allianz Stadium, Sydney's new world class...
Podcasts
The key differences between warm and cold roofing
Warm roofs are becoming more popular in the Australian market, as more people learn that this style of roof insulation c...
Episode 229: Improving the thermal performance and reducing heat loss risk of roofs
Jeremy Robb is the National BDM for Kingspan Insulation. He has over 15 years' experience in Business Development within...
Episode 161: The stars of Benefactors, a new play featuring an architect talking about design, urban planning and the compromises architects make
Emma Palmer and Gareth Davies star in Benefactors, an Olivier Award-winning architecture comedy set in the late 1960s, w...
Videos
Contact
Head Office 25 Oherns Road1300 247 235
PO Box 23241300 247 235