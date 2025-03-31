Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up

Residential

1108 Projects
Project Categories
Residential
Project Status
Year Completed
Region
Professionals

  • No data

Hawthorn Hood
Residential
Hawthorn Hood

BENT Architecture

Wentworth Quarter
Residential
Wentworth Quarter

Bates Smart

Darlinghurst House
Residential
Darlinghurst House

Modify Homes

Bunratty
Residential
Bunratty

Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

MAC Residences
Residential
MAC Residences

Bates Smart

Bay Pearl
Residential
Bay Pearl

Kirsten Johnstone Architecture

Zig Zag House
Residential
Zig Zag House

Stukel Architecture

Towoomba
Residential
Towoomba

Sandbox Studio

Dale St House
Residential
Dale St House

Chan Architecture

Gruyere
Residential
Gruyere

Rachcoff Vella Architecture

Ballarat Central House
Residential
Ballarat Central House

Porter Architects

House on the Hill
Residential
House on the Hill

Enclave Architects

The Ascot
Residential
The Ascot

LIFE Architecture and Urban Design

Sirius | BVN
Residential, Mixed Use
Sirius | BVN

BVN

On Hills Central | COX Architecture
Residential
On Hills Central | COX Architecture

COX Architecture

Japan House | Sandbox Studio
Residential
Japan House | Sandbox Studio

Arndt Residence and Artbarn | CHROFI
Residential
Arndt Residence and Artbarn | CHROFI

CHROFI

Five on Florence | Plus Architecture
Residential
Five on Florence | Plus Architecture

Plus Architecture

Treehouse | Suzanne Hunt Architect
Residential
Treehouse | Suzanne Hunt Architect

Suzanne Hunt Architect

Bill’s House | Fabric Architecture Studio
Residential
Bill’s House | Fabric Architecture Studio

Fabric Architecture Studio

Sally’s Place | Bower Architecture
Residential
Sally’s Place | Bower Architecture

Bower Architecture

Casa Figueira
Residential
Casa Figueira

buckandsimple, Luigi Rosselli

Laroona | Biotope Architecture + Interiors
Residential
Laroona | Biotope Architecture + Interiors

Waratah Secondary House
Residential
Waratah Secondary House

Anthrosite

Hope House
Residential
Hope House

Design by AD

Showing 25 of 1108 Projects
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap