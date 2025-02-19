Sirius | BVN

A story of survival and adaptation, the skilful regeneration of this landmark building marks an exciting new chapter - Sirius stands as a beacon for enduring architecture and ambitious retrofit projects in Australia.



“Revitalising built infrastructure rather than resorting to demolition is crucial for sustainable urban development. By preserving and reimagining structures such as Sirius, we honour their history, reduce waste, and create vibrant, memorable spaces that connect past and future generations,” says Phillip Rossington, BVN Principal.



“Copper cladding distinguishes the additions from the existing building, offering a clear reading of Sirius’ original Brutalist expression, its history, and its evolution. The copper will age favourably over time, harmonising with the building’s rugged, signature concrete.”



BVN, in collaboration with JDH Capital and Richard Crookes Constructions, developed a design that honours the original façade and proportions of Sydney’s Sirius building, constructed in 1979.

The redevelopment prioritises reconnecting Sirius with The Rocks, including a new pedestrian thoroughfare, public lift, and the reintroduction of greenery across the site.



Thoughtful design interventions include copper-clad ‘pods’ that echo the building’s original modular design while clearly distinguishing new from old, and new balcony extensions ensure all apartments have access to outdoor living space.



“On a civic scale, Sirius prioritises reconnection with the site and local community by carefully stitching the building back into its urban context, the surrounding streets, and the pedestrian pathways of The Rocks,” says BVN Principal Peter Titmuss.

Sirius now features 75 new apartments with modern amenities, alongside the restoration of communal spaces such as the Phillip Room, new landscaping, commercial spaces, street-level cafés, and wellness facilities.



The development also reintegrates the site into its surroundings by introducing a carefully designed public realm, upgraded precinct facilities, and improved pedestrian access with a new public lift enhancing connections from Cumberland Street to the lower levels of The Rocks.



Following the sale of the site to JDH Capital, BVN won the original design competition for the site in 2019 and was subsequently appointed to retain, restore, and reimagine the existing structure for a new era.

Both developer and architect shared a vision to preserve the architectural integrity of the building, originally designed in the late 1970s by Tao Gofers.

Sirius remains a significant example of Brutalist architecture, renowned for its bold geometry, exposed concrete construction, and iconic stature.



These distinctive features underpin BVN’s redesign, which retains and restores the original façade and proportions, complemented by thoughtful architectural interventions.



New additions have been carefully designed to complement the original architecture. The balcony extensions enhance outdoor connections and take the form of copper-clad ‘pods’, echoing the modular composition of the precast concrete window reveals, supported by prefabricated steel structures.

Additional apartments at the top of the tower are subtly distinct in their materiality while preserving the building’s original roofline, civic presence, and views northwards towards Sydney Harbour Bridge. These forms are softened by rooftop landscaping, paying homage to Sirius’ original design intent.



Alongside the restoration of the building, the reimagined design concept for Sirius removes barriers between the site and The Rocks, including walls and vehicle ramps, strengthening connections with the surrounding neighbourhood.



This approach has involved reactivating laneways with retail and commercial spaces and introducing a pedestrian link from Gloucester Walk to Cumberland Street. This through-site pedestrian link is an accessible space enriched with historic artefacts, curated in collaboration with heritage consultants Urbis.



New landscaping, retail and commercial spaces, including a northern pocket park, further enhance local community amenities.

Inside Sirius, the interiors have been designed to achieve comfortable, contemporary living while complementing the building’s external materiality.



Details throughout reference its unique character, such as the geometric patterns of bespoke timber parquet flooring. Warm tones of timber, stone, and metal introduce sophistication to the deliberately timeless, pared-back design.



“Our approach to the interior design takes cues from the strength of the building’s original concept,” says BVN Principal Sally Campbell.



“Materials selected for their longevity complement the concrete and copper, playing on the contrast between raw and polished finishes to create highly tactile spaces.”