Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up

Projects

Beehive HotelBeehive Hotel
Hospitality

Beehive Hotel

The Beehive Hotel has been revitalised by design and construction practice Underwood for Only Hospitality Group. Their thoughtful restoration has reinstated the venue's original name and many of its historic interiors, integrating its rich history and character with a modern hospitality experience.

By Underwood

Hawthorn Hood Hawthorn Hood
Residential

Hawthorn Hood

The Hawthorn Hood clients, a couple of professionals with primary school aged twins, approached BENT Architecture to design a renovation-extension for a house that they occupied in a neighbouring suburb.  

By BENT Architecture

Wentworth QuarterWentworth Quarter
Residential

Wentworth Quarter

Wentworth Quarter by Bates Smart is a new residential community in Wentworth Point, one of the most densely populated suburbs in the country.

By Bates Smart

Project Categories

Residential

Residential

Commercial

Commercial

Education

Education

Hospitality

Hospitality

Transport

Transport

Health

Health

Retail

Retail

Cultural

Cultural

Sports & Recreation

Sports & Recreation

Landscape

Landscape

Mixed Use

Mixed Use

Government

Government

Popular Projects

Beehive Hotel
Hospitality
Beehive Hotel

Underwood

Hawthorn Hood
Residential
Hawthorn Hood

BENT Architecture

Wentworth Quarter
Residential
Wentworth Quarter

Bates Smart

Darlinghurst House
Residential
Darlinghurst House

Modify Homes

Latest Projects

Beehive Hotel
Hospitality
Beehive Hotel

Underwood

Hawthorn Hood
Residential
Hawthorn Hood

BENT Architecture

Wentworth Quarter
Residential
Wentworth Quarter

Bates Smart

Darlinghurst House
Residential
Darlinghurst House

Modify Homes

Bunratty
Residential
Bunratty

Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

MAC Residences
Residential
MAC Residences

Bates Smart

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap