Beehive Hotel
The Beehive Hotel has been revitalised by design and construction practice Underwood for Only Hospitality Group. Their thoughtful restoration has reinstated the venue's original name and many of its historic interiors, integrating its rich history and character with a modern hospitality experience.
Hawthorn Hood
The Hawthorn Hood clients, a couple of professionals with primary school aged twins, approached BENT Architecture to design a renovation-extension for a house that they occupied in a neighbouring suburb.
Wentworth Quarter
Wentworth Quarter by Bates Smart is a new residential community in Wentworth Point, one of the most densely populated suburbs in the country.