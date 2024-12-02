Inspired by a Mediterranean honeymoon, Aesthetic Developments’ The Fairview project balances budget and expectation with a timeless minamilistic brief.

Aesthetic Developments, or AD for short, is a Sydney based luxury builder-developer overseen by husband and wife duo Lina and Phillip Strati. Intertwining their individual mastery of project management and interior design, the pair have delivered a number of high-end, people-centric residential builds.

The site Fairview sits upon today was formerly occupied by an outdated bungalow. Demolishing the former dwelling, AD’s intention from the outset was to craft a Mediterranean-inspired residence characterised by form and function.

The timeless allure of Venetian plaster, particularly the Tadelakt effect, captivated Lina. The designer explored many materials and was captivated by Tadelakt's beauty, but its high cost presented a challenge. A creative solution was found in Dulux's "Vivid White" paint. The high gloss finish applied in a combination of creative methods mimicked the reflective qualities of Tadelakt for a fraction of the price. A bespoke wine rack, designed by AD, as well as a reverse-engineered spiral staircase speaks to the ingenuity of the design duo.

A neutral colour palette consisting of creamy hues defines much of the dwelling’s feel. Stone, concrete, curved glass, natural timber, and warm rustic bronze and brushed champagne nickel tapware accompany the colour palette, creating an understated yet luxurious interior. The Strati’s love of socialising is evidenced by a ten-metre stacker door that allows indoor and outdoor spaces to meld into one another.

In retrospect, Lina says she is most proud of evolving the initial sketch into an opulent Mediterranean offering.

“When envisioning The Fairview, one of our primary objectives was to develop authentic connections. Phil and I endeavoured to cultivate authentic relationships with suppliers for collaborative ventures on the marketing front but also ensuring that we could consistently rely on them to provide us with only the top-tier materials and customer service for our projects and future clients.

“This emphasis on building lasting partnerships emphasises our devotion to delivering excellence at every stage of our endeavours.”