Dincel Basement Walls Thomas St Project
Dincel Basement Walls Thomas St Project Dining Room
Dincel Basement Walls Thomas St Project Facade
Dincel Basement Walls Basement
Dincel Basement Walls High St Penrith
Dincel Basement Walls The Fairview Project Arncliffe
Dincel Basement Walls Ceerose Apartments 2
Dincel Basement Walls Ceerose Apartments
Dincel Basement Walls Koko Apartments ACT
Dincel Basement Walls Residential Home Development
Dincel Basement Walls Warriewood Detail
Dincel Basement Walls Warriewood Garage
Dincel Basement Walls Dilcara Mosman
Introducing the Dincel waterproof warranty for basement walls

Last Updated on 12 Mar 2025

Dincel addresses water leakage at basement walls and wall-to-slab footing junctions, offering up to 50 years of zero leakage. The waterproof system includes full oversight by Dincel experts throughout the installation process.

  • Product checkIntegrated Waterproofing System
  • Product checkComplete Installation Oversight
  • Product check50-Year Zero Leakage Warranty
Overview
Description

Dincel is solving the universal building issue of water leaking at the basement wall, including the wall and wall to slab footing junction. Now offering up to 50 years of zero leakage, the new waterproof system warranty sees Dincel’s own construction experts supervising and overseeing the entire installation process from footing construction to resin injection. Incorporating the Dincel Wall, the Dincel Water Stop accessory, self-compacting concrete and an injection system, the Dincel Waterproof Warranty is also applicable to habitable spaces under fully submerged basement conditions.

From Dincel's engineering roots and a commitment to constant innovation, the Dincel Waterproof Warranty helps to protect buildings from water ingress at the most vulnerable part of the structure. This also reduces the risk of sick building syndrome and related health hazards such as mould and mildew, damage to stored equipment in basements, and a devalued property stemming from decay and concrete cancer.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Dincel Capability Brochure

21.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Dincel Finishes Brochure

24.56 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressErskine Park, NSW

Head Office New South Wales 101 Quarry Road

(02) 9670 1633
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland Office Unit 2 / 25 Computer Road

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Office 67 Mark Anthony Drive

