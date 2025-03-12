Introducing the Dincel waterproof warranty for basement walls

Dincel is solving the universal building issue of water leaking at the basement wall, including the wall and wall to slab footing junction. Now offering up to 50 years of zero leakage, the new waterproof system warranty sees Dincel’s own construction experts supervising and overseeing the entire installation process from footing construction to resin injection. Incorporating the Dincel Wall, the Dincel Water Stop accessory, self-compacting concrete and an injection system, the Dincel Waterproof Warranty is also applicable to habitable spaces under fully submerged basement conditions.

From Dincel's engineering roots and a commitment to constant innovation, the Dincel Waterproof Warranty helps to protect buildings from water ingress at the most vulnerable part of the structure. This also reduces the risk of sick building syndrome and related health hazards such as mould and mildew, damage to stored equipment in basements, and a devalued property stemming from decay and concrete cancer.