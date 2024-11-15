Dincel Structural Walling

Yes. Significantly, due to the following: SAFETY BENEFITS OF DINCEL-WALL –VS– CONVENTIONAL WALLS The ‘snap together’ vertical connection of DCS modules enables forms to be erected at the rate of 20m2 / man / hour, even by non skilled labour. 13 Kg for each 3m long panels, lightweight, easier and faster to handle. Reduces the number of trades normally required for walls and columns. Eliminates the need for masonry trades. Eliminates the requirement for wall bracing for walls unrestrained up to 5m high when used together with conventional formed decks. DCS significantly reduces steel reinforcement installation time. DCS’s crack inducers and improved curing by polymer encapsulation eliminates the need for crack control reinforcement normally required for concrete walls. As a result, majority of Dincel-Walls are either unreinforced or consist of only vertical reinforcement. This facility, apart from cost, significantly reduces time required for reinforcement installation into Dincel-forms. Concrete formworkers remain on site until the building shell is completed. The factory installed conduits for plumbing and electrical wiring, incorporated into DCS modules, removes services trades from the construction program’s critical path. The dimensionally accurate forms for window and door penetrations enables windows and doors to be ordered with confidence during the planning stage. Windows can be installed after external and internal finishes have been applied, from the interior of the building, without the use of scaffolding. DCS eliminates floor slab edge boards. Reinforcement of the floor slabs with DCS requires significantly less quantity, hence reinforcement mesh can be used which significantly reduces the time of floor slab reinforcement installation. DCS is not affected by wet weather conditions. DCS does not require waterproofing (Download - Dincel Wall Waterproofing Warranty), hence the time required for the waterproofing as in the case of conventional basement walls. The waterproof nature of Dincel-Walls eliminates the time required for the additional excavation behind the basement perimeter walls for waterproofing purposes. DCS eliminates conventional footings hence the time required with detailed excavation, reinforcement placement and cleaning of the reinforced trenches during wet weather conditions. DCS ensures that the footing phase of construction is finalised as quick as possible. Significantly reduces the time possibly lost at construction sites due to accidents, access and cranage related issues. All of the above benefits equate to fewer workers and amenities on site, which means less time and lower cost.