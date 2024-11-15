Dincel Structural Walling

Frequently Asked Questions
DCS is a factory made, permanent concrete forming system that can be used for load bearing and non-load bearing concrete walls for above or below ground applications.
No. DCS is very competitively priced against all comparable wall systems. There are also additional advantages such as significantly reduced construction time, factory produced waterproof finish and reduced maintenance from water damage and cracking.
Yes. Significantly, due to the following: SAFETY BENEFITS OF DINCEL-WALL –VS– CONVENTIONAL WALLS The ‘snap together’ vertical connection of DCS modules enables forms to be erected at the rate of 20m2 / man / hour, even by non skilled labour. 13 Kg for each 3m long panels, lightweight, easier and faster to handle. Reduces the number of trades normally required for walls and columns. Eliminates the need for masonry trades. Eliminates the requirement for wall bracing for walls unrestrained up to 5m high when used together with conventional formed decks. DCS significantly reduces steel reinforcement installation time. DCS’s crack inducers and improved curing by polymer encapsulation eliminates the need for crack control reinforcement normally required for concrete walls. As a result, majority of Dincel-Walls are either unreinforced or consist of only vertical reinforcement. This facility, apart from cost, significantly reduces time required for reinforcement installation into Dincel-forms. Concrete formworkers remain on site until the building shell is completed. The factory installed conduits for plumbing and electrical wiring, incorporated into DCS modules, removes services trades from the construction program’s critical path. The dimensionally accurate forms for window and door penetrations enables windows and doors to be ordered with confidence during the planning stage. Windows can be installed after external and internal finishes have been applied, from the interior of the building, without the use of scaffolding. DCS eliminates floor slab edge boards. Reinforcement of the floor slabs with DCS requires significantly less quantity, hence reinforcement mesh can be used which significantly reduces the time of floor slab reinforcement installation. DCS is not affected by wet weather conditions. DCS does not require waterproofing (Download - Dincel Wall Waterproofing Warranty), hence the time required for the waterproofing as in the case of conventional basement walls. The waterproof nature of Dincel-Walls eliminates the time required for the additional excavation behind the basement perimeter walls for waterproofing purposes. DCS eliminates conventional footings hence the time required with detailed excavation, reinforcement placement and cleaning of the reinforced trenches during wet weather conditions. DCS ensures that the footing phase of construction is finalised as quick as possible. Significantly reduces the time possibly lost at construction sites due to accidents, access and cranage related issues. All of the above benefits equate to fewer workers and amenities on site, which means less time and lower cost.
Yes. This is a great advantage in terms of Programming/Scheduling, Responsibility/Liability, Safety, Time and Cost. These advantages are as follows: The builder/developer deals with one only trade who is responsible for walls, columns and floor slabs. The utilisation of the floor slab formworkers increases the number of workers available for installation and reduces the installation costs. The formworkers utilise the slab deck for the installation and bracing of the wall forms, thus eliminating the need for additional bracing. This achieves safer, faster construction without the need to co-ordinate and schedule wall construction trades. Plumbing, electrical services and window installation can be carried out at any stage without interrupting the formworking trade. In this way, the formworker finishes the shell of the building without leaving the construction site. This achieves very significant time savings. DCS does not require skilled labour. Installation at the rate of 20m2/man/hour for straight walls can be achieved. The above characteristics elevate the formworking trade to the most utilised on the construction site which achieves better time management and cash flow for their business also.
Yes. The system complies with all structural engineering fire rating, acoustic and energy efficiency requirements and has been certified by the University of New South Wales and CSIRO – Australia.
DCS is a permanent formwork for walls and columns. Typical applications are residential buildings, commercial buildings, factories, warehouses, shopping centres, waterproof basement walls, party walls and façade walls, fences, balustrades, planter boxes, retaining walls. Other applications include jetties, sea walls, water retaining tanks, grain silos, irrigation channels and acidic/chemical environments such as sewage and agricultural structures.
There are already up to 27 storey multi-storey buildings which have been built, 10m high load bearing and 20m high non-load bearing walls, for example for factories, warehouses and shopping centres.
Yes. The polymer forms stay in place and provide a water and vapour proof barrier, together with in built conduits for utilities. Finishes such as plasterboard, render, stone, brick and siding can be applied. The permanent polymer forms protect the concrete filling thus increasing the life span of the walls by two to three times that of conventional concrete and masonry structures, even in marine, acidic and chemical environments.
Concrete in-filled block walls, conventional formed in-situ reinforced concrete walls, precast/tilt-up walls, conventional brick walls, Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF), and stay-in place forms consisting of gypsum/fibre cement/metal sheet claddings.
Significantly lower cost in comparison to conventional systems. The best walling system for below ground conditions producing waterproof walls with factory finished waterproof outer surfaces. Lighter (13 kg/m2), no cranage required, ideal for constructions with access difficulties. Easier and faster to install (20 m2/man/hour) even by non-skilled labour. Non-brittle, can withstand significant construction abuse. DCS rigid forms minimise or eliminate bracing and eliminate concrete blow-outs. DCS is not affected by wet weather conditions. There is no size or scale limitation with DCS. Forms are custom manufactured to required length. Low maintenance with no cracks or water damage, no rusting and no concrete cancer Incorporates hollow conduits for service reticulation and for easy plasterboard screw fixing. Therefore no wall chasing, no battening, no wastage and no cleaning costs. Best structural solution to minimise the cost of floor slabs, 60% less steel and 25% less concrete. Can be used as deep beams and footings to eliminate costly transfer structures and conventional footings. Eliminates the cost of conventional waterproofing
Yes. DCS is manufactured in Sydney, Australia and supply is readily available.
Yes.Comprehensive technical backup is available for architects, engineers, and construction workers. DCS is a very easy system for construction workers to adopt.
Make contact with a DCS representative so you can become familiar with the system. Where possible, plan your project to work with DCS’s module dimensions (3 or 18 modules per lineal metre). Where necessary DCS can be integrated with conventional formwork to achieve dimensions not achievable with standard DCS forms. Shop drawings can be prepared by DCS for your specific project application following acceptance of DCS quotation and placement of order.
DCS is a modular system and its benefits can be maximised by adopting the following: Dimension wall lengths to suit DCS modules which will achieve significant cost savings Use DCS to eliminate conventional edge formworking and safety hand-railing. Utilise concrete floor slab formworkers to install the DCS system. This results in one trade having responsibility for the entire building shell. Installation of DCS from, and attachment to floor forms, significantly reduces bracing and enable the walls to be filled with concrete at the same time as pouring the floor slab. This achieves time and cost savings due to retaining the concrete workers on site until the structure is completed. This is beneficial and desirable for the formworkers and the builder. Utilise DCS for water proof basement walls with factory produced water proof finish.