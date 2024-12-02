Situated in Woodforde, Adelaide, the 10 Star Home incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as the ABB-free@home, a home automation system promoting connectivity and energy efficiency.

SUHO Studio, a South Australian design firm, has successfully pioneered this energy-efficient 10 Star Home, surpassing the baseline compliance of NatHERS 6 stars.

Equipped with a FIMER solar inverter and energy storage system, the house monitors and displays real-time energy generation and storage data.

The visionary project, initiated after winning the BDAV 10 Star Challenge, showcases the firm's commitment to sustainable housing design and construction. Partnering with leading manufacturers like Siniat, the home features Level A Green Tag certified plasterboard, setting a new benchmark for future residential architecture.

The innovative ABB-free@home system empowers homeowners to control lighting, shutters, electric windows, and awnings through their smartphones, highlighting the fusion of smart technology with sustainable living. Remarkably, the 10 Star Home relies on passive design and a recovery ventilation system for environmental control, eliminating the need for artificial heating and cooling.

This groundbreaking project serves as a testament to the potential of sustainable design in the Australian residential housing market. With an emphasis on thermal comfort, materials, insulation, and minimum energy consumption, the home has achieved the highest NatHERS energy efficiency rating.

SUHO's commitment to environmental responsibility is evident as the 10 Star Home sets new standards for safe, smart, and sustainable living, contributing to the global effort to reduce energy-related carbon dioxide emissions.

The residence not only provides a tangible example of sustainable living but also contributes valuable data to further CSIRO modelling and multimodal platforms, fostering ongoing advancements in eco-friendly construction.