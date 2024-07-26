Reduce upfront carbon with Siniat’s Opt2Act®

Siniat’s Opt2Act® program is a simple and cost-effective way to reduce the embodied emissions of an overall build by up to 7%. Under the program, customers can opt-in for carbon neutral plasterboard and metal framing products. The opted-in products are supplied with a Climate Active carbon neutral certification.

Tackling upfront carbon is one of the design and construction industry’s biggest challenges, and the reduction of upfront carbon emissions has become a very important factor for professionals chasing Green Star certifications. 5- and 6-star Green Star projects currently require 20% upfront carbon reduction, and from 2026, 4 star projects will require the same.

As a responsible manufacturer, Siniat reduces the Scope 1 and 2 emissions of their plasterboard and metal framing across their lifecycle. Strategies include on-site solar installations at the Matraville and Altona plasterboard factories, on-site recycling facilities, the use of recycled content in their metal framing, reducing packaging and reducing the intensity of electricity consumption.

To compensate for the leftover emissions, including the Scope 3 emissions that are beyond the manufacturer’s control, Siniat uses high quality offsets that are certified by Climate Active.

All specifiers need to do to make use of the Opt2Act program, is to specify Siniat Opt2Act materials at the design stage. Siniat products are then supplied to site via their network of customers, and Siniat works with their customers to determine the final quantities of the materials used. The embodied emissions are then offset.

Opt2Act offers a low-cost option to reduce embodied carbon compared with other low-carbon building initiatives. By choosing Opt2Act products, a reduction of 6.91% upfront carbon in a typical commercial fit-out can be achieved, with only a 0,016% increase to the overall cost (according to an independent benchmarking report by Slattery).