Rigitone™ perforated plasterboard is a superior and modern acoustic solution that delivers a monolithic design due to its edge-to-edge pattern layouts. The Rigitone range combines functionality and aesthetics in the modern design of ceilings. Integrating lighting, ventilation systems, loudspeakers and such is straightforward and simple.

Rigitone is also manufactured with Activ’Air technology which has an enduring impact on indoor air quality. The edges of Rigitone boards are square cut and pre-primed for a unique installation method using ready-mixed Rigitone Filler, creating a continuous, seamless finish. The availability of seamless access panels ensures easy access to the ceiling cavity while maintaining pattern continuity.

Due to the variety of perforation sizes and patterns, board dimensions vary slightly but are nominally 1200mm x 2000mm x 12.5mm. The majority of the boards in the Rigitone range, such as Matrix 8mm Round, Matrix 12mm Square, Astral & Galaxy feature a new chamfered edge for easier installation, while the Matrix 12mm Round & Matrix 15mm Round feature the traditional square edge. Both edge types are pre-primed and sanded and are finished in the same way with Rigitone Filler used to create a continuous, seamless finish.

Gyprock perforated filler

Gyprock’s premium new compound is a dry-mix filler which has been specially formulated for filling and finishing Gyprock’s high-performance perforated plasterboard, Rigitone™.

Rigitone perforated plasterboard is typically used as a plasterboard for ceilings and walls in commercial constructions where a high level of acoustic performance is required. The new Perforated Filler has been designed as a dry-mix alternative method to the existing Rigitone Filler sausage.

The specially formulated compound is mixed to a creamy consistency before it is applied and can be used to achieve the perfect joint for the unique seamless finish that Rigitone plasterboards are well-known for.

Key benefits of the new Perforated Filler include:

60-minute working life

Low shrinkage

Longer shelf life

Easy application

Coverage spanning approximately 60m2

Best applied with the Rigitone Dry-Mix Filler Application Kit, the new low VOC compound is proudly Australian made.